Get $50 Off Anker's Swanky New Motion X600 Bluetooth Speaker With Spatial Audio - CNET

The Soundcore by Anker Motion X600 Bluetooth speaker is scheduled to deed online retailers for illustration Amazon connected May 6 for $200 (or £200 successful nan UK). I sewage an early reappraisal sample of nan caller mini roar box, which has a premium look and consciousness pinch a metallic grill and carrying grip and which includes immoderate absorbing features for illustration spatial audio and support for Sony's LDAC audio codec. It sounds awesome for its comparatively compact size and is simply a bully value, moreover astatine its database price.

I don't cognize really overmuch nan Motion X600 will extremity up costing connected Amazon -- usually Anker serves up immoderate discounts not excessively agelong aft its Soundcore speakers and earbuds are released. But if you're looking for nan champion woody astatine motorboat (and astir apt for a while), Anker is offering early-bird, $50 discount codes successful its online shop for a $1 preservation interest done May 9. The codes will beryllium mailed retired betwixt May 9 and May 24, Anker says, and tin beryllium utilized astatine Soundcore.com aliases Amazon.com (the preorder codes will besides beryllium disposable successful Soundcore's UK, German and Canadian online stores).

Anker is is billing nan Soundcore Motion X600 arsenic nan world's first "portable precocious fidelity speaker." Weighing 4.2 pounds aliases 1.9 kg, it's sewage immoderate heft to it but is ray capable to transportation astir without emotion for illustration you're getting a workout. It comes successful gray, greenish and bluish colour options and is equipped pinch 5 drivers, including 2 woofers, 2 tweeters and 1 full-range, upward-firing driver "in a unsocial speaker array that mixed pinch Soundcore's audio algorithm and DSP helps create a wide (and tall) soundstage for listening to immoderate type of music," according to Anker. It's rated for 50W of full power, pinch 2 20W amps devoted to nan woofers and tweeters and a 3rd 10W amp powering nan upward-firing driver.

At nan default sound mounting without bass boost aliases spatial audio engaged, I wasn't precisely wowed pinch sound value (the bass is simply a spot underwhelming, nan mids are recessed and there's a spot excessively overmuch treble push). But arsenic soon arsenic you prosecute nan bass boost and spatial audio, everything sounds much balanced and fuller. You tin besides tweak nan sound floor plan further successful nan Soundcore companion app for iOS and Android.

The speaker is plays large sound for its comparatively compact size. Anker

I compared nan Motion X600 to Marshall's caller Middleton speaker, which besides weighs astir 4 pounds but costs importantly much ($300). I thought nan Middleton had amended wide tonal equilibrium and much footwear to its bass. However, nan Motion X600 wasn't acold down successful position of sound value and arguably has nan amended design.

About that design: I'm not judge really good this speaker will fare if you driblet it, but it is afloat waterproof (IPX7 rating) and really floats if it ends up successful a assemblage of water. It besides has an auxiliary input if you want to link a non-Bluetooth audio instrumentality to it -- a 3.5mm-to-3.5mm cablegram is included -- though it doesn't characteristic a USB charging retired larboard to move it into a powerfulness bank. It charges via USB-C (a cablegram but nary powerfulness adapter is included) and delivers up to 12 hours of artillery life astatine mean measurement levels. That artillery life number is OK, not great, and nan speaker lacks speakerphone capabilities.

Anker

With smaller speakers for illustration this, it's difficult to unrecorded up to nan "high-fidelity" billing. I paired it pinch an Android smartphone that supports nan LDAC audio codec and streamed high-resolution tracks utilizing nan Qobuz euphony streaming work (Tidal and Amazon besides connection high-resolution options). Comparing it to streaming pinch an iPhone 14 Pro that doesn't support LDAC (iPhones usage nan AAC audio codec), I did announcement a flimsy betterment successful sound quality, but it wasn't huge. That said, I deliberation you'll beryllium beautiful impressed by nan magnitude of sound nan speaker tin nutrient pinch immoderate instrumentality you've paired it with. This is beautiful perfect solution for personification who wants a speaker for nan bedroom, bathroom, location agency aliases possibly moreover a mini surviving room that tin besides beryllium utilized outdoors by nan excavation aliases patio.

To beryllium clear, nan spatial audio isn't immoderate faux situation mode, and this is neither a Dolby Atmos-compatible speaker nor is it compatible pinch Dolby Atmos Music. It's really a soundstage-widening effect, and it does nutrient a wider soundstage. To get moreover amended sound pinch existent stereo separation, Anker says you tin harvester 2 Motion X600's to create a stereo brace (I only had 1 reappraisal sample truthful I haven't tried that yet).

As I said, I was impressed pinch nan speaker overall, peculiarly erstwhile you comparison it to different speakers successful its value class. Not each of Anker's Soundcore speakers are great, but astir present bully bang for your subordinate and nan Motion X600 is nary exception. It's a bully worth astatine $150.

Soundcore by Anker Motion X600 cardinal features