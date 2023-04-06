1 hour ago

Get $50 off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen), and more of Apple's best headphone deals

Apple AirPods are the premier wireless earbuds. If you've been looking to effort them aliases upgrade your existent pair, return a peek astatine nan pursuing AirPods (and Max headphones) deals astatine Amazon truthful you tin take nan correct brace for you.

APPLE AIRPODS PRO (2ND GEN): The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)(Opens successful a caller tab) characteristic progressive sound cancellation and personalized spatial audio, — $199.99 $249 (save $49.01)

APPLE AIRPODS (3RD GEN): With up to 30 hours of artillery life, nan Apple AirPods (3rd generation)(Opens successful a caller tab) connection you hours of listening enjoyment. — $149.99 $169.99 (save $20)

APPLE AIRPODS MAX: Comfortable and chic, nan Apple AirPods Max headphones(Opens successful a caller tab) besides characteristic spatial audio and integer crown power for optimum control. — $479.99 $549 (save $69.01)

Why we for illustration it

Comfortable and attention-grabbing, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)(Opens successful a caller tab) besides connection awesome audio quality, sound cancellation, and silicone tips successful 4 sizes for a awesome fit. Powered by an Apple H2 chip, this brace of AirPods Pro offers crisp treble and bass for a much immersive experience. Active Noise Cancellation allows you to customize really overmuch sound filters successful done AirPods truthful you tin take to tune retired nan world aliases beryllium capable to perceive your surroundings. Enjoy up to six hours of artillery life per charge, and up to 5 charges from nan carrying case.

Why we for illustration it

Along pinch up to 30 hours of artillery life, nan AirPods (3rd generation)(Opens successful a caller tab) are besides sweat-proof, making them a awesome companion during agelong walks aliases workouts. These AirPods supply sound entree to Siri and easy move betwixt devices. Along pinch fantabulous sound, these AirPods are besides water-resistant, truthful you won't person to interest astir utilizing these during moderately rainy conditions. Dual-performing microphones are cleanable for activity and individual calls, delivering clear connections.

Why we for illustration it

Apple AirPods Max headphones(Opens successful a caller tab) are cleanable for group who bask listening to euphony wirelessly without nan hassle of a cord. Powered by an Apple H1 chip, these headphones see spatial sound and head-tracking for a theater-like experience. These headphones are besides designed pinch representation foam for a comfortable fresh that adjusts to your ears. Need to return these pinch you connected a formation aliases trip? Apple AirPods Max person a artillery life of up to 20 hours. Now astatine $70 disconnected their accustomed price, now is simply a awesome clip to see this deal.

