Get A Free Month Of Paramount+ Right Now

1 hour ago
From now until April 26, you tin get a one-month free proceedings of Paramount+ erstwhile you usage promo codification RABBITHOLE during sign-up.

This typical woody coincides pinch nan motorboat of nan caller Paramount+ exclusive bid Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland arsenic a firm spy. If you miss Sutherland playing Jack Bauer successful 24, this caller show is astir apt for you.

Along pinch Rabbit Hole, you tin besides watercourse different Paramount+ exclusives for illustration Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and nan Halo TV bid arsenic portion of your free trial. The streaming work besides features shows from networks for illustration CBS, Nickelodeon, and MTV, arsenic good arsenic Paramount Pictures films for illustration Top Gun Maverick and nan Scream series.

The one-month free proceedings woody is disposable until April 26 and is only valid for caller accounts; you can’t usage nan connection to widen your existing membership. However, there’s thing stopping you from making a caller relationship if you really want to return advantage of nan free trial.

Once your free period is over, you will automatically rotation complete to a paid membership, which starts astatine $5/month for ad-supported viewing, aliases $10/month for nary ads. There is besides a bundle action that includes nan ad-supported Paramount+ and Showtime for $12/month.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

