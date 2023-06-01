Ghana maintains 59th pot in July FIFA rankings

The elder nationalist team, nan Black Stars of Ghana person retained their spot in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA ranking for July.

The four-time African champions remain connected nan 59th spot successful nan world standings and besides beryllium 11th successful nan Africa rankings.

Globally, location are nary changes astatine each successful nan apical ten, which is made up solely of European and South American teams.

Argentina (1st) stay astatine nan apical of nan pile, pinch nan different 2 podium places occupied by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), intimately followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th) and Croatia (6th).

Morocco stay nan top-ranked squad successful Africa (13th global), followed by Senegal(18), Tunisia(31), Algeria (33) and Egypt (34) completing nan apical 5.

Ghana played only 1 crippled successful June 2023, failing to hit Madagascar successful a 0-0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Black Stars will return to world action successful September erstwhile they return connected nan Central African Republic (CAR) successful nan last information of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.