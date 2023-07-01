Ghana Premier League clubs submit venues for 2023/24 season

The 18 Premier League Clubs person submitted their lucifer venues up of nan commencement of nan home top-flight run successful September.

The Clubs person besides submitted their replacement lucifer venues successful accordance pinch nan Club Licensing Regulations of nan Ghana Football Association. Training accommodation of each Clubs person besides been confirmed.

The home top-flight convention has been scheduled to commencement connected Friday, September 15, 2023.

Medeama are nan defending champions having clinched nan title for nan first clip successful their history past season. They will dream to make a immense effect successful nan upcoming campaign.

Last season, Kotoku Royals, King Faisal and Tamale City suffered demotion to nan Division ranks.

However, 3 clubs from nan Division One League person been promoted to nan elite convention and are expected to compete against immoderate of nan apical guns successful nan 2023/24 season.

The recently promoted teams see Nations FC, Tano Bofoakwa and Heart of Lions are expected to characteristic successful nan GPL adjacent play aft gaining promotion from nan Division One League.

Below are nan submitted Premier League lucifer venues for nan 2023/24 League season: