Ghana Premier League clubs submit venues for 2023/24 season

24 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ghana Premier League clubs submit venues for 2023/24 season

Ghana Premier League clubs taxable venues for 2023/24 season

The 18 Premier League Clubs person submitted their lucifer venues up of nan commencement of nan home top-flight run successful September.

The Clubs person besides submitted their replacement lucifer venues successful accordance pinch nan Club Licensing Regulations of nan Ghana Football Association. Training accommodation of each Clubs person besides been confirmed.

The home top-flight convention has been scheduled to commencement connected Friday, September 15, 2023.

Medeama are nan defending champions having clinched nan title for nan first clip successful their history past season. They will dream to make a immense effect successful nan upcoming campaign.

Last season, Kotoku Royals, King Faisal and Tamale City suffered demotion to nan Division ranks.

However, 3 clubs from nan Division One League person been promoted to nan elite convention and are expected to compete against immoderate of nan apical guns successful nan 2023/24 season.

The recently promoted teams see Nations FC, Tano Bofoakwa and Heart of Lions are expected to characteristic successful nan GPL adjacent play aft gaining promotion from nan Division One League.

Below are nan submitted Premier League lucifer venues for nan 2023/24 League season:

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes career in player management after retirement

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes career in player management after retirement

24 minutes ago
Fred Pappoe discusses how GFA prepares for qualifiers

Fred Pappoe discusses how GFA prepares for qualifiers

24 minutes ago
Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

24 minutes ago
Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

24 minutes ago

Popular Article

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

13 hours ago
Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

13 hours ago
Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.