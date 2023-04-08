Ghanaian goal machine Mezack Afriyie keen on sealing move abroad

51 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ghanaian goal machine Mezack Afriyie keen on sealing move abroad

Ghanaian teenager, Mezack Afriyie could motion a woody pinch Belgium nine KAA Gent earlier nan extremity of this month.

The Berekum Chelsea striker has been successful outstanding shape since nan commencement of nan 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

His awesome exploits person seen him pull liking from a number of clubs successful Europe.

Today, Mezack Afriyie is successful Belgium wherever he is group to acquisition tests astatine Belgian Pro League outfit KAA Gent.

The guardant according to adjacent sources is keen connected moving difficult to guarantee he is signed astatine nan extremity of nan trials.

The nine is willing successful nan services of nan prolific extremity scorer and has decided to springiness him 2 weeks to train pinch nan first squad to beryllium his worth.

If Mezack Afriyie manages to impressment successful nan people of nan 2 weeks proceedings play he will beryllium offered a semipermanent statement to proceed his improvement astatine KAA Gent.

This season, nan 19-year-old striker has scored 12 goals successful nan Ghana Premier League for Berekum Chelsea and is nan apical scorer astatine nan moment.

It is clear that nan erstwhile Wa Suntaa FC man will not beryllium playing successful nan Ghana Premier League adjacent season.

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

UFC 287 fight card: Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns, Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font among fun fights to watch

UFC 287 fight card: Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns, Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font among fun fights to watch

23 minutes ago
2023 MLB odds, lines, bets, picks for Friday, April 7 by proven model: This three-way parlay pays over 8-1

2023 MLB odds, lines, bets, picks for Friday, April 7 by proven model: This three-way parlay pays over 8-1

48 minutes ago
Hiram Boateng scores for Mansfield Town against Swindon Town

Hiram Boateng scores for Mansfield Town against Swindon Town

51 minutes ago
Let’s leave Chris Hughton to pick players he believes can deliver – Fianoo to Ghanaians

Let’s leave Chris Hughton to pick players he believes can deliver – Fianoo to Ghanaians

51 minutes ago
We want Black Stars that can bring us joy, not necessarily local or foreign – Kudjoe Fianoo

We want Black Stars that can bring us joy, not necessarily local or foreign – Kudjoe Fianoo

51 minutes ago
'Football is not parliament' - GHALCA boss defends exclusion of GPL players from Black Stars squad

'Football is not parliament' - GHALCA boss defends exclusion of GPL players from Black Stars squad

51 minutes ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

23 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

23 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

23 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

23 hours ago
Donald Trump Should “Just Tell The Truth,” Stormy Daniels Tells Piers Morgan; “Could Be Something We Don’t Know,” Porn Star Postulates

Donald Trump Should “Just Tell The Truth,” Stormy Daniels Tells Piers Morgan; “Could Be Something We Don’t Know,” Porn Star Postulates

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.