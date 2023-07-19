Ghanaian striker Sampson Eduku seals move to Iraqi giants Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Ghanaian international, Sampson Eduku has secured a move to Iraqi giants Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

Courtesy of his outstanding displays, Sampson Eduku has been linked pinch a move to a number of apical clubs successful nan Premier League successful nan past fewer months.

Unfortunately, nary of nan links person materialized into existent moves to immoderate of nan clubs connected nan section scene.

Today, African shot master Nuhu Adams has disclosed that Sampson Eduku has joined Iraqi giants Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

The 27-year-old striker has reportedly signed a one-year renewable contract.

Last season, nan guardant netted 14 goals and provided 3 assists to found himself arsenic nan prima man for Tamale City FC.

His services person been secured by Iraqi giants Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya to fortify nan squad of nan squad and thief nan broadside to execute success.