Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

24 minutes ago
Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has been handed a proceedings opportunity astatine AIK aft leaving Serbian broadside FK TSC Backa Topola pursuing nan expiration of his statement connected July 1, 2023.

The Swedish top-flight nine person invited nan young Ghanaian midfielder to measure him pinch nan anticipation of handing him a statement should he impress.

According to AIK, nan midfielder whose tests began connected Wednesday, July 19, 2023 would beryllium spending clip pinch some nan First squad and nan U19 younker broadside until further notice.

"19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini will proceedings pinch AIK Football starting today, Wednesday 19 July 2023."

"Abdul Rashid Fuseini is presently without a nine aft his statement pinch Serbian FK TSC Backa Topola expired connected 1 July 2023. The subordinate will train pinch some nan men's squad and nan club's U19 squad until further notice."

The 19-year-old featured for Shooting Stars FC earlier he departed Ghana for greener pastures.

Source Footballghana

