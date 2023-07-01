Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has been handed a proceedings opportunity astatine AIK aft leaving Serbian broadside FK TSC Backa Topola pursuing nan expiration of his statement connected July 1, 2023.

The Swedish top-flight nine person invited nan young Ghanaian midfielder to measure him pinch nan anticipation of handing him a statement should he impress.

According to AIK, nan midfielder whose tests began connected Wednesday, July 19, 2023 would beryllium spending clip pinch some nan First squad and nan U19 younker broadside until further notice.

The 19-year-old featured for Shooting Stars FC earlier he departed Ghana for greener pastures.