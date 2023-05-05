Gilgo Beach suspect had over 200 guns in a vault at home, police say

The suspected Gilgo Beach serial slayer had a cache of complete 200 guns successful a vault wrong his home, nan Suffolk County constabulary commissioner said.

Investigators are still trying to find if nan weapons belonging to Rex Heuermann, 59, are legally registered, Commissioner Rodney Harrison told “Fox & Friends“ successful an question and reply Monday.

"He had an arsenal successful a vault that he had downstairs," he said.

"Anytime personification has that type of arsenal we person immoderate concerns," he added.

A constabulary spokesperson said they are not "releasing thing further astir items/evidence seized."

Heuermann, a joined New York architect, was charged Friday pinch 3 counts of first-degree execution and 3 counts of second-degree execution successful nan deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello 27. He had been arrested Thursday nighttime astatine his midtown Manhattan office.

The remains of nan women were each discovered successful December 2010 successful Gilgo Beach connected Long Island’s South Shore, and they were each believed to beryllium activity workers who advertised connected online sites, according to police.

Heuermann is besides suspected successful nan disappearance and decease of a 4th woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, whose remains were besides recovered adjacent Gilgo Beach. That investigation remains ongoing, according to a bail application.

Michael J. Brown, an lawyer for Heuermann, told reporters that his customer has denied immoderate engagement and said nan allegations are "extremely circumstantial successful nature."

From left, Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Rex Heuermann is charged pinch nan slayings of Barthelemy, Waterman, and Costello and is simply a fishy successful nan disappearance and decease of Brainard-Barnes. Suffolk County Police Department via AP file

"The only point he did say, arsenic he was successful tears, was 'I didn’t do this,'" Brown said. "He’s distraught. He’s intelligibly distraught astir nan charges here."

Heuermann is being held without bail. He has pleaded not guilty.

The remains of nan 4 women, known arsenic nan "Gilgo Four," were discovered during nan hunt for missing Shannan Gilbert, a 23-year-old who was reportedly past seen moving done nan gated organization of Oak Beach aft leaving a client's home, according to a constabulary case timeline.

During nan hunt for Gilbert, respective different sets of quality remains were uncovered. In March 2011, Suffolk constabulary recovered nan partial remains of Jessica Taylor on Ocean Parkway successful Suffolk County. Eight years earlier, remains besides belonging to Taylor were recovered successful Manorville, constabulary said.

On April 4, 2011, 3 much sets of remains were recovered connected Ocean Parkway successful Suffolk County belonging to 24-year-old Valerie Mack, a female toddler, and a man, constabulary said. A week later successful neighboring Nassau County, wherever Heuermann lives, 2 further sets of remains were recovered belonging to nan mother of nan toddler and an unidentified person.

Gilbert's remains were not recovered until December 2011.

Heuermann is not suspected successful each of nan deaths but was connected to 3 of nan victims done cellphone data. DNA taken from discarded pizza besides allegedly tied him to antheral hairsbreadth that was recovered connected a burlap utilized to wrap Waterman, investigators said.