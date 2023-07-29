Gina Miller's political party bank account to be closed

Image source, PA Media

By Nick Eardley BBC governmental correspondent

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller was told a slope relationship for her governmental statement would adjacent without explanation.

Monzo initially refused to show Ms Miller why her "True and Fair" statement relationship would beryllium closed successful September.

After nan BBC contacted nan slope astir nan case, it said it did not let governmental statement accounts and had made a correction successful allowing it to beryllium opened.

Monzo said it recognised nan acquisition would person been "frustrating for nan customer and we're sorry for that".

Ms Miller is simply a businesswoman who came to nationalist attraction aft doubly starring successful attempts to situation nan government's handling of Brexit. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled successful her favour, uncovering that Boris Johnson had unlawfully suspended Parliament.

Questions complete alleged "debanking" person accrued successful caller weeks pursuing nan well-publicised lawsuit of erstwhile Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage obtained documents which revealed that his governmental views had been discussed by Coutts slope successful their determination to adjacent his account.

The fallout from nan statement has led to some the leader of NatWest, which owns Coutts, and the main executive of Coutts stepping down from their positions.

Ms Miller said a number of banks had turned down an exertion for her governmental statement to unfastened a slope account.

She did successfully unfastened an relationship pinch Monzo successful November 2021.

However, earlier this month, Ms Miller received an email from nan slope which read: "Unfortunately we can't show you why we're closing your account.

"We can't stock nan circumstantial logic for closing your account. As a slope we regularly reappraisal and sometimes adjacent accounts arsenic portion of our ineligible and regulatory responsibilities."

After nan BBC contacted Monzo astir nan lawsuit - pinch Ms Miller's support - nan slope did supply an explanation.

'Functioning democracy'

A spokeswoman for nan slope said: "Like tons of banks, we do not judge immoderate governmental parties arsenic Monzo Business customers successful nan aforesaid measurement that we don't presently judge trusts, clubs and a scope of different organisations.

"In this case, nan relationship wasn't primitively categorised arsenic a governmental party.

"After this was identified and corrected, nan customer was fixed announcement that nan relationship would beryllium closed. We recognise that this acquisition will person been frustrating for nan customer and we're sorry for that."

Ms Miller said nan trouble successful accessing banking accommodation was a problem.

"The authorities has to measurement in," she told nan BBC. "We do not person a functioning populist if you cannot entree a slope account."

Despite their differences complete Brexit, Mr Farage tweeted his support, saying: "This is conscionable plain incorrect astatine each level. I guidelines pinch @thatginamiller."

Former furniture curate Jacob Rees Mogg, different salient Brexiteer, said Ms Miller's lawsuit showed "there is thing rotten successful nan authorities of British banking".

The authorities has been captious of NatWest aft Mr Farage mislaid his slope relationship and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said cipher should suffer their slope relationship because of legally held governmental views.

There is nary proposal Ms Miller's governmental views were progressive successful this lawsuit - but she has sought much accusation from nan bank.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The closure of Mr Farage's relationship has triggered a wider statement astir banking

Other politicians and campaigners person besides struggled to unfastened slope accounts - successful July, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told nan Financial Times he believed he had been blocked from opening an relationship because of his nationalist role.

The authorities is readying reforms which would mean banks person to springiness group 3 months' announcement of slope relationship closures - and a afloat mentation of nan reasons.

Ministers are besides looking into nan enforcement of rules astir Politically Exposed Persons - a financial class which intends governmental figures look much stringent checks.

Someone classed arsenic a PEP is seen to coming a higher consequence for financial institutions arsenic they are deemed to beryllium much exposed to imaginable engagement successful bribery and corruption.