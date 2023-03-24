Girlfriend of Oregon football player Spencer Webb, who died in July, gives birth to son

5 hours ago
Eight months aft her boyfriend's death, Kelly Kay gave commencement to a boy and named her boy aft nan boy's father, Oregon's Spencer "Spider" Webb.

Webb died successful July successful a stone climbing accident.

In Kay's Instagram station debuting their son, day-old Spider Webb was wrapped successful an Oregon blanket.

Spencer Webb of nan Oregon Ducks scores a 12-yard touchdown against nan Washington Huskies successful nan first 4th during a crippled astatine Husky Stadium Oct. 19, 2019, successful Seattle.

Spencer Webb of nan Oregon Ducks scores a 12-yard touchdown against nan Washington Huskies successful nan first 4th during a crippled astatine Husky Stadium Oct. 19, 2019, successful Seattle. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

One of Webb's Oregon jerseys was besides successful nan infirmary room.

Kay announced her gestation conscionable a period aft Webb's death.

Kelly Kay, woman of Oregon tight extremity Spencer Webb

Kelly Kay, woman of Oregon tight extremity Spencer Webb (Instagram/@kellythekay)

"We created an angel earlier eden gained one," she wrote successful an Instagram caption announcing her pregnancy. "All you ever wanted was to beryllium a father… I cognize you’ll beryllium nan champion 1 from up above. Can't judge I person to do it without you but knowing I'll person a portion of you keeps maine going. I can't hold to meet nan personification that's half you, half me. I emotion you forever, some of you."

The tight extremity was 22 erstwhile he died.

Spencer Webb of nan Oregon Ducks runs pinch nan shot against nan Colorado Buffaloes astatine Autzen Stadium Oct. 30, 2021, successful Eugene, Ore.

Spencer Webb of nan Oregon Ducks runs pinch nan shot against nan Colorado Buffaloes astatine Autzen Stadium Oct. 30, 2021, successful Eugene, Ore. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Webb played successful 11 games for Oregon past play and was expected to beryllium a starting tight extremity adjacent season. He had 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, he had 18 catches for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns successful 9 games.

Source Foxnews

