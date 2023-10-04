Global Crypto Community Convenes at Dubai’s Blockchain Economy Summit, Uniting Industry Leaders for a Groundbreaking Event on October 4-5, 2023

Dubai, UAE – The Blockchain Economy Summit, recognized arsenic nan world’s largest blockchain convention network, is group to redefine nan early of finance by bringing together cardinal players and experts from nan crypto industry. The highly anticipated 8th version of nan acme will return spot complete 2 days successful Dubai connected October 4-5, 2023, successful Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center, attracting nan world’s apical crypto companies, blockchain entrepreneurs and AI innovators.

Solidifying its position arsenic a premier arena successful nan blockchain and cryptocurrency space, nan Blockchain Economy Summit has achieved singular occurrence pinch erstwhile editions held successful London and Istanbul earlier this year. These highly acclaimed summits person further established nan event’s world reputation. Notably, OKX, nan World’s second-largest crypto exchange, proudly serves arsenic nan Exclusive Title sponsor for each of Blockchain Economy’s 2023 Summits.

As Dubai quickly emerges arsenic a world crypto hub, nan Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit will service arsenic nan region’s premier gathering, representing nan world of blockchain, cryptocurrency and AI. With participants from complete 85 countries, this prestigious arena offers a broad programme focused connected nan early of financial technologies, providing extended networking opportunities for attendees.

“We are thrilled to beryllium backmost successful Dubai, a metropolis astatine nan forefront of embracing blockchain technology,” said Servi Aman, General Manager of nan Blockchain Economy Summit. “Dubai’s strategical imagination and committedness to invention perfectly align pinch our ngo to style nan early of finance. This arena will spark collaboration and exploration of groundbreaking ideas, driving nan crypto manufacture forward.”

The Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit will characteristic renowned speakers from various sectors of nan tech industry. The first lineup of notable speakers joining nan arena this twelvemonth includes:

Martin Hanzl – Head of New Technologies astatine EY Law Lennix Lai – Global Chief Commercial Officer astatine OKX Fred Sun – Head of Strategy astatine Tencent Cloud International Matthew Sigel – Head of Digital Assets Research astatine VanEck Michaël van de Poppe – Crypto Investor, Technical Analyst and CEO of MN Trading Charles Cheng – Ph.D, Forbes China 60 Sam Blatteis – CEO of The MENA Catalysts Alex Fazel – Chief Partnership Officer astatine SwissBorg

These influential speakers, on pinch galore others, will stock their expertise and insights, contributing to nan vibrant discussions and knowledge speech astatine nan summit.

The acme will delve into nan latest developments and trends wrong nan blockchain, cryptocurrency and AI space, featuring manufacture leaders, engaging sheet discussions, and opportunities for maturation and investment. With apical crypto companies and tech entrepreneurs converging successful Dubai, nan arena will service arsenic an unparalleled level for networking, knowledge sharing, and fostering strategical partnerships.

Dubai’s move ecosystem, progressive regulatory framework, and thriving crypto organization supply nan perfect backdrop for nan Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit. The arena intends to solidify Dubai’s position arsenic a world leader successful blockchain invention and accelerate its travel towards becoming a salient crypto hub.

For much accusation astir nan Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit and to unafraid your participation, please sojourn nan beneath links:

Tickets: https://beconomydubai.com/tickets

Sponsorships: https://beconomydubai.com/why-sponsor

Discounted Hotel Booking: https://beconomydubai.com/venue

Name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2023

Date: October 04-05, 2023

Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center

Event Hashtag: #BESUMMIT

Contact address: [email protected]