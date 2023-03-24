Global network aims to sue Wagner as a ‘terrorist’ organisation

Last January, an escaped mercenary of nan Wagner backstage subject institution crossed into Norway by stepping complete a stiff stream marking nan separator pinch Russia, pursued by Russian police.

Andrei Medvedev told nan authorities group Gulagu.net that his life was successful danger, aft a worker nether his bid attempted to fly nan Ukraine war, successful which Wagner is playing a starring role, and was murdered pinch a sledgehammer rustle to nan head.

Medvedev said this was modular believe for Wagner deserters, and wanted to attest against Wagner proprietor Yevgeny Prigozhin, but needed asylum successful Norway.

He whitethorn now go a prima witnesser successful a bid of civilian lawsuits being prepared crossed nan world against Wagner, pinch a flagship class-action suit now fresh to spell to tribunal successful nan United Kingdom.

Visitors airs for a image extracurricular PMC Wagner Centre [File: Igor Russak/Reuters]

Last November, UK-based rule patient McCue Jury and Partners served a missive earlier action connected Prigozhin and 32 defendants associated pinch nan company.

“We’re going to beryllium that Wagner is simply a violent organisation, that Wagner committed acts of coercion against not only circumstantial individuals aliases buildings successful Ukraine, but against nan populace arsenic a whole, because Wagner is successful an unlawful conspiracy pinch nan Russian Federation,” nan company’s elder partner, Jason McCue, told Al Jazeera.

“The Russian Federation utilized Wagner coercion [against] nan Ukrainian group truthful they would put up little guidance and evacuate nan state to alteration a simpler invasion. It was purposely done,” he said.

McCue has done it before.

He fought for and won compensation for victims of nan Irish Republican Army, aft nan British authorities agreed not to prosecute nan group arsenic portion of a 1998 bid agreement.

When suspected Russian-controlled forces changeable down Malaysia Airlines formation MH17 successful 2014, sidesplitting each 298 group connected board, nan Ukrainian parliament asked McCue to motorboat a suit connected nan victims’ behalf.

Now, McCue has formed a world confederation of rule firms backed by a vast, evidence-gathering instrumentality of investigative journalists and retired spies, aided by input from nan Ukrainian prosecutor’s agency and Ukrainian subject intelligence, called nan Ukraine Justice Alliance, to writer nan St Petersburg-based Wagner backstage subject company.

It feeds grounds to a broader forum called nan Ukraine Civil Society Lawfare Programme (UCSLP), comprised of rule firms astir nan world.

The British lawsuit will activity to beryllium that Wagner operatives placed explosives adjacent a atomic facility.

“Our grounds is that mean Russian troops refused to works those explosives and Wagner did it,” said McCue. He did not specify nan facility.

Last July, Ukraine’s atomic power body, Energatom, said Russia was utilizing Ukrainian powerfulness plants arsenic ammunition warehouses.

“The Russian subject dragged astatine slightest 14 units of dense subject instrumentality pinch ammunition, weapons and explosives to nan motor room of nan 1st powerfulness portion of nan Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” said Energatom.

Oleksandr Starukh, caput of nan Zaporizhzhia military administration, said Russian forces were actively shelling civilian settlements connected nan other broadside of nan Inhulets stream reservoir from nan Zaporizhzhia plant.

That prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to show nan UN General Assembly that Russia had brought “the conception of having a quality shield to an wholly different and horrific level”.

But Russia’s maneuver whitethorn person been to provoke return fire, generating anti-Ukrainian propaganda and perchance causing a atomic disaster for which Ukraine could beryllium blamed.

“We are fresh to show really nan Russian subject guards [the plant] today, and really Ukraine, which receives weapons from nan West, uses these weapons, including drones, to onslaught nan atomic plant, acting for illustration a monkey pinch a grenade,” said Evgenyi Balitskyi, caput of nan Russian business management of Zaporizhzhia.

Not an easy task

Pavlos Eleftheriadis, professor of nationalist rule astatine Oxford University and visiting professor astatine NYU Abu Dhabi, said while violations of world law, specified arsenic nan penetration of different country, are easy to prove, criminal cases are harder.

“The modular of impervious is high. You request witnesses. You’re asking an mean tribunal to return a stance connected an arena extracurricular its jurisdiction. We shouldn’t underestimate that,” said Eleftheriadis.

“The rules of civilian and criminal courts are very exacting. It doesn’t matter if Prigozhin is simply a very bad person. You’ve sewage to beryllium nan facts.”

“This is specified a beardown case,” McCue told Al Jazeera. “I don’t deliberation I tin lose.” He described his grounds to nan House of Commons arsenic “technically unchallengeable”.

The standard of evidence, plaintiffs and lawsuits besides puts tremendous financial unit connected ineligible offices, which are not accepting nationalist money, only backstage donations. McCue said astir $20m has already been spent, and nan UCLSP whitethorn request to crowdfund to continue. But nan payoff could besides beryllium enormous, financially and morally.

Achieving geopolitical goals

McCue’s flagship lawsuit seeks 5 cardinal pounds sterling ($6.1bn) successful compensation for nan victims, but McCue has said his claimants perchance see each 180,000 Ukrainian expatriates domiciled successful nan UK, truthful nan worth of nan suit could spell up.

But compensation for nan victims is not nan only goal.

The UCLSP is trying to capable an accountability gap. The International Criminal Court this period indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for nan forbidden abduction of Ukrainian children, making him a wanted man. But it still has not established an world tribunal to prosecute Russia for nan crime of aggression.

However, civilian nine lawsuits – what McCue called “lawfare” – tin proceed if individuals money them.

“It’s strategically utilizing rule wherever world institutions aliases bodies aliases governments either neglect to nutrient justness aliases there’s a spread successful nan system,” McCue said.

PMC Wagner Centre is simply a task implemented by nan businessman and laminitis of nan Wagner backstage subject group Yevgeny Prigozhin [File: Igor Russak/Reuters]

The strategical extremity of convicting Wagner is to “frustrate and necktie up and origin havoc for nan Russian warfare machine”, said McCue.

“When I usage nan connection Wagner I’m besides talking astir nan companies and individuals and oligarchs, kleptocrats who are progressive successful its umbrella to execute Putin’s overseas argumentation objectives whether they are geopolitical aliases economic.”

Wagner has nary known assets successful nan UK.

The strategy is to transportation nan judgement of a British tribunal to wherever they lie, seizing slope accounts successful Switzerland, mining operations successful Burkina Faso and nan Central African Republic, aliases gold-smuggling operations successful Sudan – each suspected Wagner assets.

That would beryllium designed to impact Putin’s expertise to costs war.

“Putin’s successful nan business of hiring [Wagner] to transportation retired his overseas policy,” said McCue. “He uses them arsenic a proxy because they tin perpetrate criminality, terrorism, to execute his objectives, wherever he tin past guidelines speech and opportunity they’re not portion of nan Russian army.”

Once Wagner is stigmatised arsenic a violent organisation, McCue hoped, it will besides person problem recruiting retired master soldiers who person been “telling their wives really they’re fighting terrorism”.

It helps that, past November, nan European Parliament designated nan Wagner Group a “terrorist organisation” and nan US Treasury did truthful successful January, making seizure of its assets easier. The European Commission and US Congress are nether unit to follow.

“We now person to find caller analyzable answers to analyzable questions,” said Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of nan Ukraine Center for Civil Liberties, which won past year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

“That is why I support nan thought to recognise nan Wagner group arsenic violent organisation,” she told Al Jazeera.

The CCL is much focused connected pursuing an world tribunal and helps nan Ukrainian nationalist charismatic and nan Council of Europe to stitchery grounds against Russia, including Wagner.

“The methods they usage to execute nan governmental and economical goals of nan Russian authorities successful different countries are violent methods. We archive everything Russians committed successful Ukraine, including members of nan Wagner group, but nan activity we are doing is conscionable a guidelines for further investigations, truthful we are … gladsome to cooperate pinch immoderate inaugural that deliberately focuses connected this issue,” said Matviichuk.

McCue said different cases are maturing successful nan US, Israel, Czech Republic, and France, arsenic good arsenic a 2nd lawsuit successful nan UK, starring to “potentially millions of victims and perchance hundreds of billions of damages”.

The UCSLP run could people a further strategical triumph by scaling up damages.

At nan moment, immoderate $300bn successful Russian authorities assets are stiff wrong nan European Union. Seizing them is forbidden nether world law, but tribunal convictions tin hindrance them truthful that their proceeds spell to plaintiffs.

Even if nan European Union unfroze those assets aft nan Ukraine warfare ended, they would stay bound by nan tribunal convictions.

“We tin easy measure that we person $200bn imaginable of claims successful rule fare cases that person already travel retired from our friends astir nan world,” said McCue. “If we get competent judgments we tin connect them to sanctioned assets.”