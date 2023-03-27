God of War Ragnarok actor's BAFTA acceptance speech is the most heartwarming thing you'll watch today

God of War Ragnarok (opens successful caller tab) star Laya DeLeon Hayes won nan Performer successful a Supporting Role grant astatine nan BAFTA Game Awards 2023 for her portrayal of Angrboda, and her acceptance reside is judge to beryllium nan astir heartwarming point you'll watch today.

DeLeon Hayes looked joyous arsenic she took to nan shape to person nan grant astatine past night's ceremonial successful London. "I was conscionable praying I didn't autumn tonight", she laughed earlier adding, "I was not expecting this".

In her speech, she said, "This is nan first crippled that I've ever been a portion of, and to play Angrboda… this is not a characteristic that you get very often, particularly arsenic personification successful my position, and truthful to play her has been conscionable an absolute dream and incredibly surreal." Following her triumph DeLeon Hayes posted a tweet (opens successful caller tab) in which she said she'd beryllium "smiling forever".

Back successful 2021, erstwhile Angrboda was first unveiled, immoderate individuals complained astir nan characteristic being black, arguing that arsenic God of War Ragnarok is based connected Norse mythology, she should beryllium white. Sony Santa Monica defended its decision saying that nan crippled "is our mentation of mythology, not history". It besides pointed retired different characters that aren't peculiarly meticulous to their Norse setting, including Brok nan Blacksmith, who has bluish tegument and a Texas accent and Mimir, who's Scottish.

God of War Ragnarok picked up a full of six awards astatine nan BAFTAs successful categories including Animation, Audio Achievement and Music, while Kratos character Christopher Judge took location nan prize for Performer successful a Leading Role. It besides won EE Game of nan Year, voted for by nan public, but mislaid to Vampire Survivors successful BAFTA's Best Game category.

You'll find much awesome PlayStation titles successful our guideline to nan best PS5 games.