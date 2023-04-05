God Of War Ragnarok's New Game Plus Mode Is Available Now, Offers Increased Level Cap

1 hour ago
  God Of War Ragnarok's New Game Plus Mode Is Available Now, Offers Increased Level Cap

Santa Monica Studio has added nan long-awaited New Game Plus mode to God of War Ragnarok today. The free update gives players a chance to relive nan celebrated sequel pinch caller features including caller equipment, armor, an accrued level cap, and different changes.

As soon arsenic players statesman New Game Plus, astir cogwheel will beryllium disposable from a erstwhile playthrough. New equipment, however, will besides beryllium available, specified arsenic nan Armor of nan Black Bear, which prioritizes Strength and Defense attributes. Spartan, Ares, and Zeus Armor will each beryllium featured, arsenic well, each offering various abilities and perks.

New Game Plus enemies are much powerful than before, and players are encouraged to person their instrumentality to Plus versions to guidelines a chance. Doing truthful will assistance further progression levels.

Likewise, caller Enchantments specified arsenic Gilded Cins, Berserker Soul Drops, and Burdens person travel to New Game Plus today. The Niflheim Sparring Arena will now fto players take from some Kratos and Atreus pinch various companions specified arsenic Freya, Brok, and others.

God of War Ragnarok will now characteristic changes to prime bosses successful New Game Plus, keeping players connected their toes. Expect force alterations and moreover a caller Black and White Render Mode arsenic portion of nan New Game Plus update.

[email protected]

Source Gamespot

