

Posted: 6/23/23 | June 23rd, 2023

One of nan biggest barriers to introduction erstwhile it comes to recreation is airfare. It tin beryllium prohibitively costly — particularly successful this post-COVID recreation boom.

As anyone who’s spent clip searching for flights knows, uncovering a inexpensive 1 tin beryllium an arduous and time-consuming task. Unlike different aspects of recreation (say, depository introduction fees aliases stepping circuit prices), formation tickets don’t person a group price. Instead, tickets are volatile and unpredictable. We can’t expect a nonstop travel from NYC to Tokyo to ever costs nan aforesaid magnitude (though that would beryllium nice!).

And moreover if you find an affordable deal, it tin beryllium easy to get caught successful determination paralysis, questioning whether you should really book it, aliases if you could find thing moreover cheaper (this is thing that happened to maine a batch erstwhile I first started traveling).

But this volatility successful pricing tin really beryllium utilized to a traveler’s advantage — pinch nan correct tools.

That’s wherever Going comes in. It’s a instrumentality designed to thief you find inexpensive flights.

Formerly known arsenic Scott’s Cheap Flights, Going is simply a membership-based website and newsletter that finds flight deals to complete 900 destinations astir nan world. Most deals are 40-90% disconnected normal prices, meaning members prevention an mean of $550 USD connected world system seats (first-class flyers prevention $2,000 USD connected average).

That’s a immense magnitude of savings!

Going started backmost successful 2013 erstwhile Scott Keyes recovered an unbelievable woody from NYC to Milan: conscionable $130 USD round-trip. He instantly booked nan ticket, went to Italy, and had nan clip of his life.

When he came back, friends and family kept asking really he recovered specified a awesome deal. So, he started sending a regular email to friends pinch nan deals he found. By 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights was born.

Many years — and complete 2 cardinal members — later, Scott’s Cheap Flights rebranded arsenic Going. Same company, caller name. Going encourages its members to return a reverse-booking attack to travel, which intends choosing your destination and dates based connected nan formation deals that are disposable alternatively than deciding erstwhile and wherever you want to spell and past looking for a bargain. It seems counterintuitive astatine first, but it intends you tin find unthinkable deals if you’re flexible.

I’ve known Scott for years and emotion what he has done pinch nan company. I deliberation he’s created 1 of nan champion devices for uncovering inexpensive flights location is. But don’t conscionable return my connection for it — here’s everything you request to cognize astir Going to determine if it’s correct for you!

How Going Works

At its core, Going is simply a rank website, meaning you person to motion up for immoderate benignant of scheme to entree its deals (one of nan options is free, and each nan plans connection free trials).

After signing up, it’s a ace elemental process to group up your relationship and get deals landing successful your inbox:

There are 3 rank tiers: Limited, Premium, and Elite. While Limited is wholly free, you tin return advantage of a 14-day free proceedings of some Premium and Elite earlier signing up.

New users tin besides get 20% disconnected Premium pinch nan codification NOMADICMATT20.

The tiers break down arsenic follows:

Limited (free):

Small action of deals connected economy-class tickets for world travel, 1-2 days aft they are found

Can travel 5 US departure airports (but you can’t select flights successful immoderate different way)

Premium ($49/year):

Immediate notification of some world and home economy-class deals

Alerts astir uncommon correction fares from your location airdrome (when nan airlines incorrectly value a flight)

Weekend Getaway alerts (for flights departing wrong nan adjacent month)

Ability to select what alerts you get

Can travel up to 10 US airports

Elite ($199/year):

Everything successful Premium

All correction fares Going finds

Deals connected each summons classes

Unlimited number of departure airports

Deals connected grant flights (for booking pinch points)

Priority support

Here’s a afloat breakdown of nan plans:

If you’re conscionable looking for nan overseas formation deal, chances are nan Limited scheme will suffice for you. However, if you’re looking to recreation much and want to really prevention money, Premium is simply a must. It has measurement much perks and offers a batch of value. And if you want deals connected booking pinch points, you’ll request to motion up for nan Elite scheme arsenic it is nan only scheme that includes grant formation deals.

(If you’re a caller user, don’t hide to use nan promo codification NOMADICMATT20 for 20% disconnected Premium.)

Once you prime a scheme and motion up, you’ll want to participate your location airport, arsenic good arsenic immoderate further airports that you mightiness beryllium consenting to recreation to for a awesome deal.

While nan awesome use of being a personnel of Going is that you tin conscionable beryllium back, do nothing, and hold for a bargain to show up successful your inbox, you tin besides hunt nan Flight Deals page:

Here’s an illustration of what you tin spot connected this page connected nan Limited Plan vs. nan Elite Plan:

The Limited (free plan) view:

The Elite scheme position (as you tin see, location are hundreds much deals here, and this is filtered for Economy flights only):

How Going Finds Deals

It mightiness beryllium astonishing to hear, but astir of Going’s deals are recovered by their (human) Flight Experts utilizing a group of criteria to find what makes for a “deal.”

That intends that they don’t conscionable nonstop you immoderate and each inexpensive flight, but alternatively curate a action of deals. They won’t nonstop you a formation pinch respective agelong layovers aliases an overnight layover, and they don’t nonstop deals connected fund airlines.

Instead, Going deals dwell of nonstop aliases one-stop flights connected full-service airlines pinch manageable layovers. They besides make judge that a woody has astatine slightest 10 different departure dates, truthful you’ll ne'er brushwood 1 that requires to you recreation connected a circumstantial day. In short, they only prime decent flights, which I really appreciate.

On each deal, you’ll spot a breakdown pinch a spot astir nan formation and destination, arsenic good arsenic sometimes a write-up including adjuvant tips and accusation from nan Flight Expert who recovered nan deal:

You’ll besides spot a value history for nan flight, truthful you tin spot precisely really bully of a woody it is. To me, this is ace interesting:

Once a woody comes up that you want, each that’s near is to book it. Simply deed nan “book” fastener connected Going, which will past return you to nan booking site. Usually it’s Google Flights, but sometimes it mightiness beryllium Skyscanner aliases akin platforms.

As you tin see, erstwhile you click through, Going has already group each nan filters truthful that nan woody it recovered comes up:

When booking, you’ll want to enactment fast. Flight prices alteration each nan time, truthful snag that fare while it still exists. That’s particularly nan lawsuit pinch correction fares, arsenic they’re uncommon and get scooped up aliases fixed quickly.

Remember, successful nan US you legally person 24 hours aft purchasing a formation to cancel it, truthful book first and past quickly fig retired immoderate required logistics (time off, pet care, etc.), knowing you tin cancel wrong a time if needed.

And that’s each location is to it!

Pros and Cons of Using Going

Pros:

Getting cheap-flight alerts delivered to your inbox (saving you a ton of time)

Simple and easy to use

Great, hands-on customer work

Affordable tiers (including a free one)

Allows for a assortment of departure options to streamline your searches

Cons:

Paid rank is basal for nan champion deals

Only useful if your location airdrome is successful nan US (including nan US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Guam)

Award-flight readiness is constricted (in beta type for nan Elite plan)

Should You Use Going?

Going is for travelers who want inexpensive airfare and tin beryllium elastic connected dates and destinations successful bid to get nan champion deals. Going calls this its “reverse-booking” approach.

Going is for group that don’t person nan clip aliases inclination to perpetually cheque for inexpensive fares, and would alternatively salary a mini interest (the $49/year Premium scheme is capable for astir people) to unlock a world of deals.

Going besides useful champion for travelers who tin enactment quickly erstwhile a woody becomes available. While astir deals are for recreation 2-9 months successful nan future, since prices alteration truthful quickly, you’ll request to beryllium capable to book arsenic soon arsenic you get an email alert (but: retrieve nan broad 24-hour free cancelation argumentation connected each US airlines).

On nan flip side, Going is not a instrumentality that will thief you find inexpensive fares to a circumstantial destination for a circumstantial time. (If that’s each you want, simply group up a Google Flights alert for your required dates and destination.) The very quality of nan work requires elasticity successful bid to return advantage of nan champion deals.

Going is besides not for group who would alternatively walk nan clip searching for deals themselves alternatively than salary for a membership. You tin find nan flights that Going discovers connected your own, arsenic they’re publically disposable connected hunt engines for illustration Google Flights, Skyscanner, and Kayak. However, that takes (a batch of) time, and 1 personification would ne'er beryllium capable to find each nan deals that Going’s squad of complete 50 group can! Even I get tired of searching for formation deals sometimes!

***

I deliberation Going is simply a awesome assets to thief fund travelers find unthinkable formation deals each complete nan world. While you tin surely study nan tips and tricks for doing truthful connected your own, Going saves you nan clip and power it takes to look for deals truthful that you tin support surviving your life, hold for nan cleanable 1 to get successful your inbox, book it, and get going.

Sign up pinch promo codification NOMADICMATT20 to get 20% disconnected a Premium Plan!