Gold Prices Are Near All-Time Highs. 3 Reasons for the Rise.

https://www.barrons.com/articles/gold-price-all-time-high-a76c85b9
Updated April 4, 2023 5:52 p.m. ET / Original April 4, 2023 1:47 p.m. ET
Gold prices are headed toward grounds highs Tuesday—and they might not stop there.
At $2,042 an ounce—up 2.1% connected Tuesday—the golden price has little than 1.5% to emergence to deed its record high of $2,069.40 group successful 2020. The shiny, yellowish metallic has gained 12% complete nan past period unsocial and is up 25% from its caller debased successful November.