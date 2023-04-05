Gold Prices Are Near All-Time Highs. 3 Reasons for the Rise.

Gold prices are headed toward grounds highs Tuesday—and they might not stop there.

At $2,042 an ounce—up 2.1% connected Tuesday—the golden price has little than 1.5% to emergence to deed its record high of $2,069.40 group successful 2020. The shiny, yellowish metallic has gained 12% complete nan past period unsocial and is up 25% from its caller debased successful November.