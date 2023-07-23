Golden beaches and flaming sunsets: 10 picture-perfect places on the coast of the UK

Mersea Island, Essex

The fortunes of this estuary land are linked to the tides

There’s thing astir having to cheque nan tide times earlier you group disconnected that gets you successful nan correct framework of mind to sojourn Mersea. Connected to nan Essex coastline by an ancient causeway, nan fortunes of this estuary land are linked to nan ebb and travel of nan tides. They supply nan cleanable conditions for nan oysters that person been cultivated present since Roman times but they tin besides beryllium treacherous, arsenic anyone who has made nan correction of driving crossed nan Strood astatine precocious tide pinch seawater lapping astatine their wheels will testify.

For arsenic agelong arsenic I tin retrieve my family’s summers person been punctuated by trips to Mersea, whether it’s an outing to eat vinegar-soaked cockles connected a chair overlooking nan estuary, aliases a September foray successful hunt of nan first Colchester autochthonal oysters of nan season. But it’s not conscionable nan seafood that brings america back. It’s nan consciousness of thing shifting erstwhile you transverse connected to nan island.

West Mersea is nan island’s main hub. Photograph: Eastern Views/Alamy

Life moves astatine a different gait here. Even successful West Mersea, which is nan hub of nan island’s tourism activity, nan attractions are delightfully low-key: crabbing disconnected nan jetty, watching sailing boats from nan marina and strolling astir nan small tangle of fisherman’s cottages known arsenic “the Old City”.

Down connected West Mersea’s shingle beach, a statement of formation huts cuts a agleam swathe done nan muted scenery of watery blues and browns. A fistful person been kitted retired successful vintage style and tin beryllium rented by nan time from nan Little Beach Hut Company.

On summertime weekends nan West Mersea waterfront tin get engaged but it’s easy capable to flight nan crowds. Our favourite spot for beachcombing is Cudmore Grove state parkland connected nan island’s eastbound tip, wherever fossils and hippopotamus bones person been uncovered by coastal erosion and, if you’re lucky, you whitethorn spot a reddish squirrel.

East Mersea is besides location to Mersea Island Vineyard, wherever you tin prime up a vessel of achromatic vino aliases oyster stout, and Seafood astatine Dawn, an unpretentious edifice connected a state road, serves up caller seafood platters.

As nan sun sets, nan exodus backmost to nan mainland begins. But if Mersea is opening to activity its magic connected you, cheque into nan White Hart, a recently renovated inn from nan squad down nan Sun Inn successful Dedham, offering six jaunty impermanent rooms and an adventurous paper that runs nan gamut from bony marrow custard tart to steamed mussels. And oysters of course. There will ever beryllium oysters.

Joanne O’Connor

Cliftonville and Margate, Kent

The ‘loveliest skies successful Europe’ cliche really is justified

My earliest memories of Cliftonville are of being a toddler and having temper tantrums connected nan pavement on Northdown Road. Or truthful I’ve been reminded by my mother complete nan years. Back then, it was a cardinal shopping agelong for anyone living, arsenic my family did, successful nan suburban blur betwixt Broadstairs and Margate.

Although we near nan area agelong ago, we continued to sojourn each summertime to rotation nan chalk cliffs and aquatics successful its bays. The harbour limb is particularly atmospheric astatine debased tide, pinch boats marooned connected difficult sand, nan whiff of seaweed successful nan air. And a existent changeless are nan flaming sunsets: that well-worn cliche of nan “loveliest skies successful Europe” – attributed to Turner – really is justified.

But backmost successful nan bleak mid-00s, each talk was of nan delayed caller Turner Contemporary. The first palpable consciousness of alteration I tin retrieve was nan burning of Antony Gormley’s towering Waste Man successful 2006, erstwhile cafes and pubs were rammed.

Looking towards nan Turner Contemporary. Photograph: David Willis/Alamy

After nan gamechanging assemblage yet opened successful 2011, I’d adjacent retired of its first-floor windows astatine nan oversea successful awe. Soon nan Old Town began to reinvent itself, while up connected Northdown Road, caller businesses took complete derelict units connected a thoroughfare that, since my childhood, had fallen connected difficult times.

Fast guardant to 2023 and Margate is confidently successful its stride, I’m ever judge to cheque retired caller galleries specified arsenic Carl Freedman and caput to now-classic restaurants for illustration Sargasso, Dory’s aliases Bottega Caruso (tip: don’t miss nan newer Fort Road Hotel’s double-height basement cocktail bar).

And yet it’s Cliftonville’s re-emergence – a period ago, Margate’s astir fashionable 4th – that continues apace. Some of my favourite friends neighbourhood openings see Good Egg, nan taco associated Daisy and nan chic vino bars Sète and The Streets. A rising LGBTQ+ organization is adding to its unique personality and celebrated successful venues for illustration nan Margate Arts Club, and nan nosy Camp Margate.

A Margate sunset. Photograph: Stephen Emms

One problem that plagues nan edifice is accommodation. There still aren’t capable well-priced hotels for nan measurement of summertime visitors, while Airbnbs tin complaint silly prices, particularly astir uber-popular Margate Pride. A caller arrival, No 42 Guesthouse, usefully replaces nan erstwhile Sands Hotel connected nan seafront this period (B&B from £180), while different action is George & Heart House (B&B from £115), a beautifully restored 18th-century building whose six artist-designed bedrooms reference Margate’s colourful past – while emotion utterly contemporary.

Stephen Emms

North Norfolk coast

I tramp on shingle past wetlands and yellow horned-poppies

The brackish marsh is purple pinch oversea lavender and live pinch ringed plovers and oystercatchers. The Norfolk seashore feels timeless, but these marshes were erstwhile sea, drained and farmed, now restored and afloat of wildlife. Two spoonbills alert overhead; different is probing a muddy fen nearby. I’ve ne'er seen these uncommon birds earlier and abruptly they are everywhere. There are smaller birds, too, information nan coconut-scented gorse bushes: pipits, soaring larks and ruddy-breasted linnets successful a twittering flock.

Salt marsh betwixt Morston and Blakeney. Photograph: Chris Herring/Alamy

Since we moved to Essex a decade ago, I’ve sewage nan train to Norfolk dozens of times and grown to emotion its chaotic marshes and immense changeable skies. I’m present again for a mates of days to locomotion nan coast path betwixt Cromer railway position and Wells-next-the-Sea. The Coasthopper autobus runs parallel to nan 22-mile way pinch views crossed fields of poppies to nan sea. The way climbs complete flowering headlands and tramps on shingle, past yellowish horned-poppies and wader-rich wetlands, until yet nan ceramic building and achromatic sails of Cley windmill look crossed reedbeds.

Next morning, mist streams from nan warming sands and a wrecked woody vessel is pouring into silvery purslane. Arriving successful Wells, past winding creeks and quayside lobster pots, nan day is sweltering and nan beach, pinch its cheerful huts connected stilts, is different mile distant on a shadeless bank. A caller electric bus shuttles summertime visitors backmost and distant and its air-conditioned seats are blissful. Two seals flollop connected to nan soil while I’m swimming. I locomotion connected done dunes and pinewoods to Holkham’s Lookout cafe and eat wrapper-free real-fruit lollies while nesting swallows circle done nan slatted woody walls.

White spoonbill astatine Holkham, Norfolk. Photograph: Nature Picture Library/Alamy

The colourful Globe Inn (B&B doubles from £119), overlooking a chestnut-lined parkland successful Wells, is simply a minute’s locomotion from nan autobus stop. Cheaper options see Deepdale Camping, farther westbound on nan seashore path. There are respective awesome pubs specified arsenic nan Dun Cow successful Salthouse.

Previous trips progressive chips connected nan pier and whole-crab sandwiches from Cafe Main in Cromer. I’ve climbed nan viewing towers successful Sheringham Park to look retired complete mauve, pinkish and crimson rhododendrons (free), taken vessel trips from Morston to spot nan seals, and visited serene churches.

Phoebe Taplin

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

From nan first swelling of pinkish ray connected nan sky it was magical

It started erstwhile we crossed nan grassy headland and emerged supra Barafundle Bay. It was soon earlier dawn connected Midsummer Day and we were astir to standard immoderate Pembrokeshire cliffs pinch nan rock-climbing coach Henry Castle. I had nary thought what to expect, but from that infinitesimal connected it was magical: from nan first gentle swelling of pinkish ray connected nan sky to nan past murmuration of starlings successful nan gloaming.

Barafundle is simply a celebrated formation connected a bully summer’s day. We were unsocial that morning, but successful my acquisition nan sands tin beryllium busy, though ne'er packed. The half-mile locomotion does deter some. Swim retired to nan stone arches connected nan correct for a spot of excitement, aliases aquatics near for Lort’s cave. If you’re strong, support going each nan measurement backmost to Stackpole Quay wherever there’s a bully National Trust cafe and car park.

Sunrise complete nan formation astatine Barafundle Bay. Photograph: WL Davies/Getty Images/iStockphoto

That dawn we climbed retired done a thicket of stunted gnarly trees and walked to Stackpole Head, arguably 1 of Britain’s astir awesome headland cliffs. Beyond location we hitched ourselves to an abseil constituent and dropped down into deserted coves that are undermined by awesome sea-smoothed caverns, a mislaid world only accessed by climbers and kayakers.

Trefalen Farm has a campsite, which is nan closest accommodation, but nan National Trust besides has immoderate lovely cottages dotted astir nan hinterland, which includes Bosherston Ponds, a gorgeous tranquil freshwater lagoon champion circumnavigated connected nan mile-long lily ponds trail. You whitethorn spot otters popping their heads up successful nan lilies: I’ve seen them respective times successful nan distance, ne'er close.

There is besides a four-mile upland motorcycle trail that explores nan adjacent wooded valleys: awesome for springtime bluebells and a extremity astatine Stackpole’s religion pinch its medieval effigies and Crimean warfare memorial window.

Kayaking astir nan headlands is simply a awesome measurement of exploring an inaccessible coast. Photograph: Stephen Jones/Alamy

The immense property was erstwhile portion of nan lands of a Scottish clan chief, nan Thane of Cawdor, aft a 17th-century Pembrokeshire heiress joined into nan family. They dammed nan constrictive valleys and created nan lily ponds, but abandoned nan spot arsenic uneconomic aft nan 2nd world war. The location was past demolished.

Farther westbound on nan coastal path, nan onshore is portion of nan Castlemartin firing scope for nan Ministry of Defence, but erstwhile nan scope is not successful use, you tin scope St Govan’s Head pinch its small chapel built into nan cliff face. The onward walk to nan Green Bridge of Wales and Bullslaughter Bay is besides good worthy doing if it’s open. There’s tons of good, adventurous swimming available.

For Henry and I connected that Midsummer Day, we climbed retired of our mislaid world, leaving nan rising tide down and strolled backmost nether those inexplicable miracles, nan swirling clouds of starlings.

Kevin Rushby

Porthkerris, Lizard peninsula, Cornwall

The waters here are still and clear, cleanable for learning to dive

I person astatine slightest 50 favourite beaches astir nan Cornish coast, for surfing and sailing, ammunition collecting and beachcombing, creeks and sheltered spots successful which to aquatics and canoe. But among these, I americium peculiarly fond of Porthkerris connected Cornwall’s Lizard peninsula, wherever I learned a full caller appreciation of nan sea.

Porthkerris is simply a well-known mecca for scuba divers, though it is besides a starring centre for freediving, nan creation of diving into nan heavy connected a azygous breath. When I signed up for nan two-day beginners’ freediving course, tally by a nationalist champion, Georgina Miller, I had ne'er dived before. The thought of turning head-down and swimming into nan depths made maine much than a small nervous, though from nan infinitesimal I arrived, Georgina’s calm, enthusiastic mode was infectious.

Free-diving successful Porthkerris. Photograph: Daan Verhoeven

After a greeting of mentation and information briefings successful nan open-air formation classroom, we practised breath-holds connected nan formation earlier donning two-piece wetsuits, snorkels, masks and metre-long fins to practise diving offshore.

It is simply a difficult acquisition to put into words, though galore divers picture freediving arsenic emotion much for illustration flying than swimming, a profoundly meditative, almost belief experience, and a unsocial measurement of experiencing nan sea. I was hooked from my first dive, moreover if it took maine a fewer attempts to get nan bent of it.

With its secluded position connected nan Lizard, tucked retired of nan prevailing winds, nan waters of Porthkerrishere are often still and clear, cleanable for learning to dive. While nan world champions of nan athletics scope depths of much than 130 metres, nan deepest waters successful which you will study astatine Porthkerris formation are a much realistic 18 metres, and for much knowledgeable divers, charter boats from nan formation besides tally trips to nan Manacles reef for wreck and reef diving. What made nan acquisition for me, though, was learning a accomplishment I could return to different parts of nan coast, diving pinch seals and dolphins, done kelp forests and jellyfish blooms.

Kynance Cove connected nan Lizard. Photograph: incamerastock/Alamy

A two-day SSI-accredited Level 1 freediving people pinch Aquacity, including instrumentality hire, costs £345. The only requirements are that you are complete 15, successful bully wellness and a assured swimmer. Accommodation astatine Porthkerris ranges from camping successful a field pinch glorious views complete Falmouth Bay and nan Manacles (£15 per person, per night), self-catering apartments (from £70 a nighttime based connected 2 sharing) and a log cabin (£260 a nighttime for 8 sharing). Fat Apples Cafe, a short locomotion away, offers homemade burgers and frittatas, which are invited aft a agelong time exploring nan depths.

Wyl Menmuir, writer of The Draw of the Sea

skip past newsletter promotion after newsletter promotion

Silverdale, Lancashire

It’s conscionable awesome to bask nan seaside without nan crowds

The sun is sparkling and nan tide retreating, revealing miles of aureate soil beyond nan pebble beach. I upwind my measurement down a constrictive way betwixt butterfly peppered blackberry bushes to nan shore. Here, I region my shoes and socks and find a rockpool wherever I paddle successful nan cool water. To nan north, trees separator nan cove, their roots wriggling done nan eroded limestone rocks; to nan westbound a flock of oystercatchers excavation for cockles; and supra my caput a marsh harrier passes by. Today I person walked done autochthonal woodlands and wildflower meadows, seen herons successful their brackish marsh location and climbed nan seashore way to bask panoramic views crossed Morecambe Bay.

The Pepperpot monument adjacent Eaves Wood overlooking Silverdale. Photograph: Jon Sparks/Alamy

Bar a fewer cyclists whizzing by and nan overseas canine walker, I person hardly seen different psyche connected my trek done nan quality reserves that situation nan mini colony of Silverdale, tucked distant wherever nan foothills of nan Lakeland fells meet nan Lancashire limestone coastline.

Sitting successful nan bosom of nan Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this really is an bonzer spot to acquisition nan British seashore arsenic quality intended. I emotion a spot of English Riviera and fancy good eating arsenic overmuch arsenic nan adjacent person, but connected immoderate summertime days it’s conscionable awesome to bask nan seaside without nan crowds. After my locomotion I time off nan formation and caput to nan Blossom Bird java shop. Here, I find a spot successful their beautiful small courtyard and bid homemade scones pinch tea, while others astir maine bask minted lamb pies and heavy slices of carrot cake.

The intertidal sandflats and mudflats of Morecambe Bay astatine Silverdale Bay, Carnforth. Photograph: Paul Deaville/Alamy

As good arsenic wildlife, nan section area is rich | successful history and heritage, and hosts nan ruins of a medieval building and chromatic cairns, arsenic good arsenic being renowned successful metallic detecting circles for nan Silverdale Hoard, 1 of nan largest collections of Viking metallic ever recovered successful nan UK. You tin enactment astatine nan friendly, family-run Silverdale Hotel from arsenic small arsenic £105 a nighttime B&B, moreover successful nan tallness of summer, and bask their home-cooked food pastry aliases section crippled aft watching nan sunsets from nan formation a mates of minutes away.

Alex Fisher

Portaferry, County Down

I beryllium extracurricular an agreeable pub connected nan quayside pinch a pint of Guinness

As acold arsenic seaside activities go, for maine thing thumps hanging astir connected a quayside waiting for a ferry. It is simply a fewer moments of anticipation embellished pinch nan smallest tinge of adventure, nan acquisition boosted by a bacon sandwich bought from a convenient nutrient van. My favourite ferry shuttles crossed nan Narrows betwixt Strangford and Portaferry connected nan extremity of nan Ards Peninsula successful County Down, wherever nan powerful existent of nan Irish Sea rushes into Strangford Lough.

Much of nan pleasance of this travel is rolling disconnected nan vessel astatine Portaferry, a municipality centred connected its quayside but a spot to linger successful and around. At nan market, held connected nan first Saturday of nan month, you tin banal up connected section cheeses, decent breadstuff and potted shrimps for a packed lunch.

Surf connected nan Ards peninsula. Photograph: Alain Le Garsmeur Northern Ireland/Alamy

A short thrust takes you to Kearney Village, 19th-century whitewashed cottages restored by nan National Trust, and erstwhile location to 33 families including nan legendary Mary Ann Doonan, who captained nan She-cruiser, a sportfishing vessel crewed wholly by women.

The packed luncheon is eaten connected nan sandy formation astatine Knockinelder, a short locomotion distant and a safe, if bracing, spot to swim. Further on nan coast, and different recommended picnic spot, is Ballyquintin quality reserve, a coastal grassland peppered pinch wildflowers.

My chemoreceptor ever twitches erstwhile I spot a motion pointing to a well, and St Cooey’s Well, 2 miles eastbound of Portaferry, doesn’t disappoint. Its various springs gives it a estimation arsenic a spot of healing, and it is still a celebrated destination for Catholic pilgrims arsenic nan “clootie” rags (scraps of cloth) hanging from hawthorn bushes attest. The springs connection different beneficial properties and nan words “drink”, “wash” and “eyes” are engraved connected a slate supra each. A way leads done reed beds to nan ragged statement wherever hollows successful a slab of stone people wherever St Cooey was said to pray.

Strangford Ferry crossing Strangford Lough. Photograph: David Hunter/Alamy

Then it’s backmost to Portaferry to beryllium extracurricular an agreeable pub connected nan quayside pinch a pint of Guinness to watch nan ferry travel and spell and study nan timetable for nan return travel crossed nan churning Narrows.

Barr Hall Barns, converted workplace buildings connected nan statement of Strangford Lough, has a scope of accommodation from £250 for 2 nights for 3 people, and the Salthouse Restaurant fields connected seafood. Grab a array by nan model for views of nan Narrows, Portaferry marina and nan occasional dolphin.

Clare Gogerty, writer of The National Trust Book of nan Coast, and Sacred Places: Where to Find Wonder successful nan World

St Agnes, Isles of Scilly

After a week of roaming, nan kids will cognize each formation and promontory

I usually obstruction against naming favourites. How tin I perchance take my favourite bird, flower, mountain, writer aliases performer? But favourite seaside destination? That’s easy.

I was 11 nan first clip I group ft connected nan achromatic soil barroom that links St Agnes pinch its mini neighbour Gugh (pronounced “Goo”) astatine debased tide; nan first clip I saw sunlight sparkling disconnected grains of quartz, ammunition and mica done h2o truthful clear it dazzled, and truthful acold it took my activity away; nan first clip I filled my pockets pinch multicoloured periwinkle shells, mislaid myself successful miraculous rockpools, watched fish, seals and seabirds astatine adjacent scope and met different birds truthful tame they’d beryllium connected my hand. The Isles of Scilly person had my bosom ever since, and arsenic my liking successful earthy history grew, they person kept respective steps up – they consciousness very overmuch “overseas”, pinch a plants and animals to delight, bewilder and humble acold much seasoned naturalists than me.

The Turks Head connected St Agnes, Isles Of Scilly. Photograph: Design Pics Inc/Alamy

Getting to Scilly requires a ferry crossing from Penzance to nan larger land of St Mary’s, from wherever mini launches shuttle backmost and distant to nan different islands. Bryher and St Agnes person awesome “wilder” campsites. The erstwhile shelters successful nan island’s constrictive interior, while Troytown Farm connected St Agnes is simply a genuine outpost. At times campers whitethorn person to upwind nan afloat unit of Atlantic storms but nan payoff is nan astir glorious of sunsets.

This is 1 nan champion places I cognize to spot nan uncommon optical arena called “the greenish flash”, arsenic nan sun dips beneath nan horizon. It’s besides location to nan champion ice-cream I’ve ever eaten, courtesy of nan island’s Jersey cows.

Swimming connected St Agnes. Photograph: Stephen Bond/Alamy

I’ve been backmost galore times, brought friends and family, who ne'er neglect to autumn nether its spell. It’s a wonderfully freeing spot for children – mini capable that aft a week of roaming they tin cognize each formation and promontory, each rocky castellation and hammock of salvaged sportfishing net, each roadside stall trading vegetables and handmade knick-knacks.

The “roads” are constrictive tracks and postulation is almost nonexistent. The spot to eat and portion is the Turks Head by nan quay, specified steps from nan sea. Be prepared to stock your crumbs pinch nan hand-tame location sparrows.

Amy-Jane Beer

Seahouses, Northumberland

The beaches are enormous, aureate and energising

The simplicity of a vacation successful Seahouses originates pinch nan name; caput distant from nan houses and toward nan sea. You now person a prime of splendid formation walks: move near successful nan guidance of Bamburgh Castle aliases correct for Beadnell Bay and Dunstanburgh Castle beyond. Sand, castles, oversea – Northumberland’s beatified trinity.

I first came to this area arsenic a child. The dunes seemed truthful large I thought I’d ne'er spot my parents again. Now, a genitor myself, nan beaches look nary little impressive. They are enormous, aureate and energising, truthful that each measurement seems to put spot successful your legs and you consciousness you could support walkingwalk for ever; past nan castle, past Holy Island and connected into Scotland. Easier, though, to spell backmost to Seahouses for nan section delicacy – a basking kipper connected a bun from Swallow Fish.

Coastal walks and kippers are nan point astatine Seahouses. Photograph: eye35/Alamy

We stayed astatine the Old Badger Inn erstwhile past successful Seahouses (seven nights from £827, sleeps four), a beautiful cottage conscionable a stroll from nan harbour pinch its agleam sportfishing boats. The tourer cruises time off from location and erstwhile connected a travel to Inner Farne my friend Brian was pecked truthful severely by an arctic tern that it drew humor from his scalp. Rather put disconnected by this, we now return the vessel to Longstone and spell up nan lighthouse.

There are usually a fewer lolling seals, afloat of indolent curiosity, and galore puffins whirring about, beaks stuffed pinch soil eels. You tin look retired of nan model from which, successful 1838, Grace Darling, nan lighthouse keeper’s daughter, saw nan shipwrecked Forfarshire connected nan rocks and aided successful nan rescue of nan survivors.

Beadnell Bay. Photograph: 2ebill/Alamy

Her sedate is successful nan churchyard of St Aidan’s, Bamburgh, which is truthful picturesque it is everlastingly being proclaimed Britain’s champion seaside town. But I reckon Seahouses is simply a amended guidelines because it’s truthful good placed for walks up and down nan coast. Staying put is fun, too. Our boys spent ages exploring nan rocks beneath nan caravan tract that lead retired to nan overseas small chromatic hut known arsenic nan Gunpowder House and were excited to spot a pod of porpoise arcing done nan waves.

I americium conscionable arsenic happy enjoying a much communal Seahouses show – nan swallows that build mud nests successful nan eaves of seafront homes and past zip backmost and forth, mini stunt pilots, catching bugs connected nan helping and taking them to their chicks. Such things are nutrient for nan soul.

Peter Ross, writer of Steeple Chasing: Around Britain by Church

Melvich, Sutherland

The full expanse of nan bay came into view, and was blissfully empty

I’d slow coiled my measurement done nan bosom of nan bog-laden Flow Country successful bluish Scotland to scope Melvich, and truthful by nan clip a glimmer of bluish oversea appeared connected nan sky it felt for illustration a mirage. The formation itself is hidden from position arsenic nan north-coast roadworthy swerves astir it; it was only erstwhile I checked into my room astatine nan laid-back Melvich Hotel (doubles from £80 a night) that I saw thing of it – dusky orangish soil caught betwixt 2 greenish headlands.

Have nan spot almost to yourself astatine Melvich. Photograph: Mark Ferguson/Alamy

Over meal astatine nan edifice (and what I’d liking my estimation connected being nan champion pizza connected nan northbound coast), I watched nan colour of nan bay displacement pinch nan entity – from gunmetal grey beneath nan clouds to a cool turquoise erstwhile they disappeared.

I’d first travel present 1 March, slipping inelegantly down nan steep, grass-covered soil dunes while surfers struggled uphill pinch their boards – a show I’d not expected successful these acold bluish reaches of mainland Britain. On this evening successful June, however, I met nary 1 other isolated from for a fistful of campervanners finishing up their dinners successful nan car park, and truthful location was nary 1 to witnesser arsenic I swore loudly erstwhile nan full expanse of nan bay came into view, wholly and blissfully empty. I walked nan shoreline for an hour, playing tag pinch nan incoming tide that varied betwixt lapping mildly astatine my feet and rolling, soft-mint-coloured waves exposing steeply shelving soil and soaked my rolled-up jeans.

Portskerra. Photograph: ESPY Photography/Alamy

Melvich itself is simply a mini colony of low, sea-facing houses; pinch conscionable 1 different java shop and edifice successful summation to nan hotel, tourism seems much of a byproduct than a focus. This intends that for those of america that for illustration to linger, it feels for illustration ours to explore: by surf- aliases paddleboard pinch North Coast Watersports; on steep cliffside paths to watch puffins zooming overhead astatine adjacent Wester Clett; aliases nan simple, childlike pleasance of rolling down dunes and jumping waves.

On my past morning, I walked nan craggy headland of Portskerra, wherever a mates of hardier souls were swimming successful nan clear waters beneath me, earlier picking my measurement on nan rocks backmost towards nan beach. The sand, its full slow curve connected show successful beforehand of me, glowed aureate successful nan greeting sun, and a fewer wet-suited surfers were already making their measurement retired of nan water. I sat and watched them until nan formation was quiet again, and past returned to declare it arsenic my own.

Emma Gibbs