Goldman's profits plunged 58% in Q2

Profits plunged astatine Goldman Sachs (GS) during nan 2nd 4th arsenic nan Wall Street elephantine struggled pinch its halfway businesses of dealmaking and trading while taking astir $1 cardinal successful impairment charges connected user and commercialized existent property holdings.

Goldman's finance banking gross declined 20% from a twelvemonth agone and trading dropped 14%. That and nan impairment charges helped resistance net down 58%, to $1.2 billion.

It was nan firm's lowest quarterly profits since early 2020.

The results are apt to intensify nan scrutiny of CEO David Solomon, who is wrestling pinch everything from partner unrest to concerns astir strategy arsenic he tries to put a costly consumer-banking research down nan company.

The results this 4th included much costs from that user retreat, arsenic Goldman took a $504 cardinal write-down related to nan declining worth of a speciality lender called GreenSky that Goldman purchased successful 2021.

"This 4th reflects continued strategical execution of our goals," Solomon said successful a release. "I stay afloat assured that continued execution will alteration america to present connected our through-the-cycle return targets and create important worth for shareholders."

Goldman had been downplaying its results up of today's release. Its banal was up much than 2% aft Solomon told analysts he was optimistic astir nan guidance of superior markets and really that mightiness effect his business.

"It decidedly feels amended complete nan people of nan past 6 to 8 weeks than it felt earlier successful nan year," he told nan analysts connected a convention call.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Goldman is nan latest of respective large banks to study a continued slowdown successful finance banking and trading.

Revenues from those businesses dropped during nan past 4th astatine Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) but were up astatine Bank of America (BAC). At Morgan Stanley (MS), finance banking was level compared to a twelvemonth agone while trading revenues were down.

Goldman's drops successful finance banking and trading were nan second-worst among its peers, down Citigroup.

Equities trading was 1 positive, pinch $3 cardinal successful revenues that were up 1% from nan year-ago period. Fixed-income trading was down 26%.

Its wide patient revenues of $10.9 cardinal were besides much than analysts expected.

'Green shoots?'

The world slowdown successful dealmaking began past twelvemonth aft a roar successful 2021, causing firms crossed Wall Street to slash bonuses and staff. It continued successful 2023 arsenic worldwide finance banking revenues for nan 2nd 4th fell 52% from a twelvemonth ago, according to Dealogic.

Goldman is among nan firms connected Wall Street that person made aliases announced cuts of astir 12,000 jobs since nan extremity of 2022.

Bank executives and analysts are still predicting "green shoots" ahead, citing an uptick successful announced M&A deals complete nan 2nd 4th that could mean an betterment during nan backmost half of 2023.

Morgan Stanley's CFO Sharon Yeshaya told analysts Tuesday that "sentiment and activity improved towards nan extremity of nan quarter, evidenced by greenish shoots that emerged crossed our businesses."

JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said finance banking was amended than expected successful June, but cautioned analysts connected Friday that it was "too early" to explanation it a trend.

"We will see," he said. For wide superior markets, "July should beryllium a bully parameter for nan remainder of nan year."

Solomon connected Wednesday said Goldman's finance banking and trading portion "delivered coagulated returns successful an situation pinch cyclically debased activity levels and we remained #1 successful completed M&A – a testament to our world-class customer franchise."

Retreat from Main Street

Goldman has challenges beyond Wall Street. It is besides scaling backmost its onetime ambitions to go a awesome beingness connected Main Street, an effort that started pinch a savings relationship and individual loans successful 2016 nether erstwhile CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

The strategy deepened aft Solomon became CEO successful 2018, including a in installments paper business pinch Apple successful 2019 and nan $1.7 cardinal acquisition of buy-now-pay-later fintech lender GreenSky successful 2021.

The effort has taken a toll connected nan firm. Solomon acknowledged earlier this twelvemonth that that a chunk of its user business had mislaid $3 cardinal since 2020, saying that "we tried to do excessively overmuch excessively quickly."

The CEO has said Goldman would effort to waste GreenSky. The Wall Street Journal has besides reported Goldman is now trying to extremity its business pinch Apple.

On Wednesday Goldman said it took a $504 cardinal write-down successful nan 2nd 4th related to GreenSky. It besides took impairments of astir $485 cardinal related to consolidated existent property investments, immoderate of them agency properties.

That helped push operating expenses up 12% from nan year-ago period.

Commercial existent property properties crossed nan US person been nether accent complete nan past twelvemonth owed to rising liking rates from nan Federal Reserve.

