Golfer Amy Olson will play this week's US Open SEVEN MONTHS pregnant

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com

Published: 23:32 BST, 3 July 2023 | Updated: 03:52 BST, 4 July 2023

Amy Olson will beryllium playing for 2 astatine nan US Open this week - taking to nan people astatine Pebble Beach successful California 7 months pregnant.

Olson qualified for nan tourney - held astatine Pebble Beach for nan first clip - a period ago, shooting a people of six-under par astatine a qualifier successful Minnesota.

Olson, who turns 31 connected July 11, 2 days aft nan tourney ends, reveals she benignant nan sentiment of different moms connected circuit to activity retired really precocious successful her gestation she should play.

Pebble Beach is astir 4 miles agelong and for illustration each elite play courses, acold from wholly flat.

'When I recovered retired I was pregnant, I texted immoderate of nan moms connected tour,' she told Golf Digest. 'I asked astir what nan saccharine spot was for them and erstwhile was their cutoff.

Amy Olson (left) will play nan US Open astatine Pebble Beach 7 months pregnant this week

Her hubby Grant shared a video of her connected nan driving scope Monday up of nan event

Olson admits it will beryllium difficult to compete but playing is 'bigger than golf' for her this week

'I kept proceeding from group who played from 28 to 30 weeks. Beyond that was beautiful borderline. I thought, "I'm going to beryllium 31 weeks erstwhile Pebble rolls around"'.

Olson's hubby Grant shared a video of her connected nan driving scope connected his Instagram connected Monday, and Olson besides said astir really her attack to her crippled has changed since she knew she was expecting.

'One of nan hardest things for maine during my gestation was stopping and starting,' she explained. 'It utilized to return maine 5 balls to lukewarm up. Now, it takes maine 50 to 55, and by past I’m tired.

'I cognize what it takes to play astatine nan elite level and play successful a awesome championship.

'Realistically, my ball-striking is not location correct now. Do I deliberation I tin station a bully score? Yes. But to opportunity I tin beryllium competitive, that’s astir apt a stretch. With nan weight gain, I don’t deliberation this is going to beryllium anybody’s look for success.

'That’s OK. This is conscionable truthful overmuch bigger than golf. Golf has been a dream of excavation for truthful long, and truthful is being a mom.

'I get to do some of these things, and I don’t want to put them astatine likelihood pinch each other. Both are really special, and I’m excited.'

Olson has profession net of astir $2.6m but has not played Pebble Beach before.

When she qualified for nan tournament, she joked she would 'waddle up location and do immoderate I can.'