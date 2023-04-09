Good Friday Agreement: Biden trip reflects enduring US-Ireland bonds

Image source, JOYCE NALTCHAYAN Image caption, Northern Ireland has been visited by 3 sitting US presidents since nan Good Friday Agreement

By Chris Page BBC News Ireland Correspondent

For a spot astir nan size of Connecticut, Northern Ireland has received plentifulness of statesmanlike attention.

Bill Clinton visited 3 times during his presidency, George W Bush twice, and Barack Obama once.

It is sometimes said that nan United States is nan "third guarantor" of nan Good Friday Agreement - aft Britain and Ireland, which are nan 2 nations charged successful world rule pinch upholding nan deal.

Ancestral links are nan bedrock of nan bonds betwixt nan US and nan land of Ireland.

It had agelong been expected that Joe Biden - a president who speaks of his Irish roots much than astir - would sojourn Northern Ireland to people nan 25th day of the bid woody which mostly ended nan conflict known arsenic nan Troubles.

However, nan circumstances are little than ideal.

Image source, Charles McQuillan Image caption, Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing authorities since February 2022

The power-sharing governmental institutions group up by nan statement person not been afloat operating for much than a year.

The Democratic Unionist Party is vetoing nan statement of a devolved government successful protestation against Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The DUP has said it will not let a conjugation to beryllium formed until it is satisfied location are nary economical barriers betwixt Northern Ireland and nan remainder of nan UK.

The White House has welcomed the woody betwixt nan UK and nan EU, known arsenic nan Windsor Framework, which is designed to woody pinch unionists' concerns.

The British authorities is hoping Mr Biden's sojourn will beforehand nan model arsenic nan internationally recognised measurement forward.

Image source, PACEMAKER Image caption, Expect to perceive politicians blasted nan DUP for a "missed opportunity" connected Mr Biden's visit

Other parties person suggested nan statesmanlike itinerary would person been much broad if nan Northern Ireland Assembly was up and running.

President Biden had been invited to reside nan assembly, astatine Stormont connected nan outskirts of Belfast.

But nan invitation from nan Assembly Speaker, Alex Maskey, was not accepted.

So you tin expect nan likes of Sinn Féin - nan Irish nationalist statement which is now nan largest successful nan assembly - to blasted nan DUP for a "missed opportunity".

However, nan DUP will constituent to nan ground of nan power-sharing colony backed by nan US - that some unionists and nationalists must person assurance successful nan governance arrangements for Northern Ireland successful bid for them to work.

Some DUP politicians person been strident successful criticising President Biden for his backing of nan Northern Ireland protocol - nan erstwhile woody betwixt nan UK and nan EU aft Brexit, which created a waste and acquisition separator successful nan Irish Sea.

Image source, Charles McQuillan Image caption, Tony Blair (left) said Bill Clinton instantly understood nan governmental business successful Northern Ireland

Over nan years nationalists person been much enthusiastic astir US input than unionists, who person been suspicious of power being exerted successful Washington by lobby groups and politicians who place arsenic Irish-American.

If erstwhile US negotiated strategies are thing to spell by it is improbable that President Biden's nationalist remarks successful Northern Ireland will beryllium accusatory towards immoderate 1 statement aliases group.

He was connected nan Senate Foreign Relations Committee successful nan 1990s erstwhile Bill Clinton - different Democrat - demonstrated his committedness to nan bid process by becoming nan first president to sojourn Northern Ireland while successful office.

The British premier curate astatine nan time, Tony Blair, said to maine astir Mr Clinton's attack successful an question and reply for the BBC iPlayer film, 'Troubles and Peace'.

He said that erstwhile he called Mr Clinton, nan past president "would instantly understand nan authorities of nan business - who to call, what to do, what to say, really to framework it".

"It meant you had nan powerfulness of nan United States down you - not conscionable successful itself, but besides operating pinch immense sophistication and subtlety," Mr Blair said.

Image caption, Bríd Rodgers said nan Good Friday Agreement would not person been achieved without erstwhile US President Bill Clinton

Bríd Rodgers was a negotiator for nan Irish nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party - whose leader, John Hume, prioritised building relations pinch nan White House.

She said: "If it hadn't been for President Clinton successful nan past 24 hours earlier nan Good Friday Agreement, I don't deliberation we would person sewage it.

"He was successful touch, he was phoning. He recognised unionists' difficulties, he recognised republicans' difficulties - he was capable to guarantee them that he understood their challenges, but he was down them."

A unionist negotiator, Lord Empey, was much circumspect astir Mr Clinton's domiciled during nan last hours.

The Ulster Unionist Party adjacent said: "I don't deliberation it made immoderate quality to nan minutiae aliases nan outworkings of nan agreement."

He thinks Mr Clinton's astir important publication came complete a longer play of time.

"President Clinton changed nan atmosphere, truthful that America was nary longer seen arsenic wholly supportive of Irish nationalism.

"No matter what his individual opinions whitethorn person been, he made an effort to dainty america arsenic to others - we were nary longer unopen out."

Image caption, Lord Empy said Mr Clinton "changed nan atmosphere" by treating negotiators equally

Mr Clinton was nan first president to name a US typical envoy to Northern Ireland.

The governmental power of immoderate has been evident - notably George Mitchell, nan erstwhile Senate Majority leader who was appointed chair of nan Good Friday Agreement talks by nan British and Irish governments.

In much caller years, envoys person been seen arsenic having important roles successful generating finance successful Northern Ireland by US business.

The coming holder of nan post, Joe Kennedy III, has nan charismatic title of Special Envoy for Economic Affairs.

He will beryllium staying connected successful Northern Ireland for an extended sojourn aft Mr Biden leaves, to circuit various locations successful nan Republic of Ireland.

It is connected this limb of nan travel that nan president will meet his cousins nan Finnegans successful County Louth and nan Blewitts successful County Mayo.

These events whitethorn beryllium much politically valuable to him successful nan US than his 1 engagement successful Northern Ireland, fixed nan power-sharing paralysis astatine Stormont.