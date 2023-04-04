Good Friday shopping beats analyst expectations

Image source, Getty Images

By Faarea Masud Business reporter

The number of group heading retired to nan shops connected nan first time of nan Easter vacation play "exceeded each expectations", but are still beneath pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts astatine Springboard said Good Friday saw a emergence successful footfall successful High Streets compared pinch some past week and nan aforesaid play past year.

Retail parks and shopping centres besides saw a bump successful customers.

However, overall, footfall dropped by 11% from 2019.

Springboard said nan results were a "continuation of beardown activity" earlier successful nan week, arsenic group took nan schoolhouse vacation successful nan tally up to Easter arsenic a chance to shop.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard's insights director, said that while retails parks saw dependable footfall passim nan day, group were heading retired "later successful nan day" for shopping astatine precocious streets and shopping centres.

Overall, location was a emergence of 18.6% crossed each UK destinations compared pinch past week, and compared pinch 2022, it was a emergence of 3.6%.

Compared pinch unit parks and shopping centres, High Street numbers are still suffering nan worst deed from nan pandemic, having dropped 14.5% since 2019.

Shops successful coastal towns saw nan biggest week-on-week increase, up 55.1%, arsenic nan sunny upwind drew group retired to destinations celebrated pinch time trippers. However, measured against marketplace towns and historical towns, coastal area footfall is still little than some past year, and earlier nan pandemic.

Although nan wide inclination sees nan spread successful footfall narrowing from pre-pandemic levels, shoppers proceed to struggle pinch large rises successful nan costs of living, pinch power bills and market prices squeezing family budgets.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said that caller betterment successful numbers had slowed arsenic ostentation - nan complaint astatine which prices emergence - is adjacent to a 40-year high, pinch consumers and businesses facing a "challenging economical environment".