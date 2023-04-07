Good Friday smash: Couple killed in horror head-on crash that claimed the lives of two others

A mates person been named arsenic 2 of nan 4 group killed successful a horrific head-on clang adjacent nan NSW/ACT border.

Dianne Perry, 52, died instantly erstwhile nan Mitsubishi ute she was driving was deed by a Ford Ranger ute that had crossed to nan incorrect broadside of Barton Highway. Her hubby Craig, 54, died astatine nan segment soon afterwards.

The driver of nan Ford and his rear-seat rider were freed from nan wreckage but died astatine nan segment contempt hopeless attempts to prevention them.

Witnesses claimed nan Ford was 'swerving successful its lane anterior to veering crossed double lines' and colliding pinch nan Mitsubishi.

The front-seat rider of nan Ford survived and is now astatine Canberra infirmary successful a captious condition.

All 3 occupants of nan Ford were successful their 20s, though nary IDs were recovered astatine nan scene.

It comes arsenic six group died successful full successful a 'horrific' 24 hours connected NSW's roads and different 1,700 were deed pinch fines.

A man is being treated for superior injuries pursuing nan scary clang northbound of Canberra. Picture: OnScene ACT

Discussing nan tragic Barton Highway crash, a section constabulary serviceman told the Daily Telegraph: 'It's tragic erstwhile locals are progressive successful an Easter calamity connected nan first time of nan agelong weekend,'.

'This will person heavy ramifications and agelong lasting effects for nan section community.'

Barton Estate Wines proprietor Julie Chitty, who lives nearby, described nan road arsenic a 'horror' agelong that had seen 'fair stock of accidents and adjacent misses'.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider was besides killed connected Waterfall Way astatine Hernai, westbound of Bellingen, northbound of Coffs Harbour connected Friday.

And different personification died aft crashing into a character successful White Hills, successful nan location Victorian metropolis of Bendigo, astatine astir 3.15am connected Friday.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said constabulary were urging drivers to stay cautious connected nan roads.

Ms Chapman besides said constabulary would proceed to beryllium retired successful unit to target bad driving behaviours.

She said constabulary had already caught 39 group who were driving complete nan intoxicant limit and 69 group who tested affirmative to roadside supplier testing.

She revealed that, successful total, much than 1,700 infringements person already been issued arsenic Aussies deed nan roads to people nan Easter weekend.

'It's really important astatine nan extremity of nan time everytime personification gets down nan instrumentality of a conveyance aliases gets connected a motorbike they judge work and that work is to do everything they tin to support themselves, their passengers and different roadworthy users safe,' Ms Chapman said.

'Police tin only do truthful much.'

Emergency services were alerted to nan collision betwixt 2 utes astatine Jeir, astir 30km southbound of Yass and adjacent nan ACT border, astatine astir 6.50am connected Friday.

Several ambulance crews and a rescue chopper attended nan scene, wherever they recovered group trapped successful a Ford Ranger inferior and a Mitsubishi Triton inferior which had collided.

The 52-year-old female driver and her 54-year-old antheral rider of nan Mitsubishi, and a antheral driver and antheral passenger, some believed to beryllium successful their 20s, successful nan Ford died astatine nan scene.

While they person not been formally identified, Ms Chapman said it's believed immoderate of nan group killed successful nan clang were section to nan area.

'Two cars pinch aggregate deceased is nary uncertainty a segment that is horrific but yet our thoughts are pinch nan family, friends and section organization that will nary uncertainty will consciousness nan effect of these deaths,' Ms Chapman said.

Emergency crews were called to Barton Hwy pursuing nan deadly crash. Picture: OnScene ACT

Another antheral passenger, believed to beryllium successful his 20s, who was successful nan Ford, was taken to infirmary aft being treated for his injuries astatine nan segment by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

It's understood he is successful a captious condition.

NSW Fire and Rescue worked tirelessly to 'cut respective people' retired of nan vehicles aft nan crash.

The Barton Hwy has been closed successful some directions pursuing nan crash, which occurred astatine nan intersection of Casuarina Laneway.

Motorists are being urged to let for plentifulness of other recreation clip and travel nan directions of emergency services and postulation crews connected scene.

Diversions are successful spot successful some directions, pinch southbound drivers being redirected betwixt Murrumbateman Rd and Sutton Rd to nan Federal Highway successful Canberra.

Meanwhile, northbound drivers utilizing nan Federal Highway successful Canberra are being redirected to usage Sutton Rd past Murrumbateman Rd to nan Barton Highway.

These diversions are not suitable for B-doubles, which tin usage Hume Highway and Federal Highway.

It is chartless erstwhile nan road will reopen.

Police person group up a crime segment arsenic they analyse nan clang and are urging anyone pinch dashcam footage aliases immoderate different accusation to interaction Crime Stoppers.

Lengthy delays are expected pursuing nan collision adjacent nan NSW/ACT border. Picture: OnScene ACT

Drivers hoping to flight for nan Easter agelong play are being reminded to thrust cautiously

Meanwhile, Waterfall Way remains closed successful some directions astatine Hernani, westbound of Bellingen, pursuing nan clang betwixt a car and motorcycle adjacent Bald Hill Road.

Emergency crews were called to nan segment but sadly nan motorcycle rider died astatine nan scene.

Traffic successful some directions is being diverted from Tyringham Road astatine Dorrigo and Armidale Road astatine Tyringham.

Motorists should let other recreation clip and travel nan directions of emergency services and postulation crews connected scene.

It is unclear erstwhile nan roadworthy will reopen.

Police are issuing double demerit points for reckless behaviour specified arsenic excessive speeding and mobile telephone usage successful a five-day cognition which began connected Thursday and will tally until 11.59pm connected Monday.

'Ultimately we impulse drivers to travel nan rules,' she said.

'The connection is beautiful simple, thrust to nan velocity limit and thrust to nan conditions.

'Don't thrust nether nan power of narcotics aliases alcohol, and surely person a scheme b if you're readying to drink.

'And attraction connected nan roadworthy and not connected your phones.'

She said location had been 7 roadworthy fatalities complete nan Easter agelong weekends successful some 2022 and 2021.

'The extremity this twelvemonth is to trim that number, she said.

'The connection is simple; thrust to nan velocity limit, attraction connected nan roadworthy - not your telephone - and make judge you person a scheme B if you are drinking.'