Discussions successful Lesotho’s nationalist assembly regarding reclaiming onshore successful South Africa, including nan full Free State, person ruffled feathers.
On Wednesday, parliament location discussed a connection by MP Tsepo Lipholo to state nan Free State, parts of nan Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal arsenic portion of that country.
He based on that nan onshore belonged to Lesotho and was taken by assemblage achromatic South Africa.
The Sowetan reported that Lipholo, a leader of Basotho Covenant Movement, said it was “unfair and cruel that Lesotho has only 30,000 quadrate kilometres, while 240,000 quadrate kilometres had been taken by South Africa.
“Today Basotho are being oppressed successful South Africa connected their ain onshore pinch nan thief of its ain group — politicians.
“This matter is very delicate and can’t conscionable beryllium based on based connected hearsay evidence, hence I person brought each nan reference worldly which will warrant my statement based connected historical, governmental and ineligible grounds connected really we sewage to wherever we are today.
“It is connected this ground that I request of this location to state nan first and existent boundaries of this country, which are from Tugela River on Bergville, Newcastle, Standerton to Sasolburg, Kimberley and beyond Orania, Aliwal North (Maletswai) to Port St Johns, Kokstad ... and I would for illustration you each to sojourn these places truthful you cognize what I americium referring to,” he said.
Responding to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's question regarding whether Lesotho and Eswatini should beryllium incorporated into South Africa, nan Pan-African Kingdoms Council's Dingizwe Mkhatshwa told TimesLIVE this state continues to “occupy” Emaswati, Lesotho and Botswana territories, “violating nan UN charter without punitive action”.
"It is de jure nan SA management that has to disintegrate to alteration de facto historical indigenous sovereign states to beryllium restored,” he said.
Lipholo’s mobility was not good received by immoderate here, but location was liking in what would hap if it was passed by parliament.
Here are immoderate reactions: