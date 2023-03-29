Discussions successful Lesotho’s nationalist assembly regarding reclaiming onshore successful South Africa, including nan full Free State, person ruffled feathers.

On Wednesday, parliament location discussed a connection by MP Tsepo Lipholo to state nan Free State, parts of nan Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal arsenic portion of that country.

He based on that nan onshore belonged to Lesotho and was taken by assemblage achromatic South Africa.

The Sowetan reported that Lipholo, a leader of Basotho Covenant Movement, said it was “unfair and cruel that Lesotho has only 30,000 quadrate kilometres, while 240,000 quadrate kilometres had been taken by South Africa.

“Today Basotho are being oppressed successful South Africa connected their ain onshore pinch nan thief of its ain group — politicians.