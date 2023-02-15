Good news on fall in sewage spills only highlights scale of the challenge

Well, first nan bully news: untreated sewage was pumped into our rivers and seas little often past twelvemonth than nan twelvemonth before.

Overall, large wind overflow spills - erstwhile sewage gets released into nan situation owed to curen useful being overwhelmed - were down 19% successful 2022, according to nan latest data.

But nan earthy figures springiness you an thought of conscionable really bad our earthy sewage problem is.

In 2021, location were much than 372,000 sewage spills reported to nan Environment Agency; it's now conscionable complete 300,000. That's nan balanced of 822 spills each day.

Image: In January, Anglian Water was fined much than £500,000 aft it grounded to extremity earthy sewage being discharged into River Great Ouse for 23 hours

The long of spills wide was besides somewhat reduced, but still adhd up to 1.75 cardinal hours of sewage flowing into our rivers and seas past year.

Water UK, nan assemblage that represents h2o and sewerage companies, said coming was an "important milestone" arsenic spills were down for nan 4th consecutive year.

However, successful its statement, nan Environment Agency said nan simplification successful spills successful 2022 was mostly owed to nan abnormally barren upwind than immoderate action taken by h2o firms. They said nan aforesaid of nan simplification betwixt 2021 and 2020.

So erstwhile will we get to a business erstwhile our sewage stays wherever we flush it?

Water UK says h2o and sewage firms were bringing guardant £56bn successful finance to reside nan issue. But campaigners reason they're being fixed acold excessively overmuch clip do that.

Following a consultation past year, nan authorities is requiring h2o firms to "improve" large wind overflows that tally onto bathing h2o sites by 2035, and remaining overflows by 2050.

A timeline that's already going to onshore nan authorities successful nan High Court. In September, nan tribunal is proceeding a lawsuit brought by run groups and businesses that's attempting to unit nan authorities to return much urgent action.

The lawsuit is invoking Public Trust Doctrine - a portion of rule making love from 1299 - that requires nan authorities to protect things for illustration fisheries for early generations.

But it's acold from an easy problem to fix; overmuch of our sewer web was built by nan Victorians - now entombed by modern infrastructure.

While nan Victorians factored successful a definite magnitude of organization growth, they astir apt didn't envision decades of under-investment by nan location h2o authorities and past h2o companies that inherited nan web aft privatisation successful nan 1980s.

Nor did nan Victorians cognize astir ambiance change, which is expanding nan strength of rainfall events and putting moreover much unit connected an already overwhelmed system.

