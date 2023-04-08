'Good tummy camouflage': Amazon shoppers love this flattering midi dress — and it has pockets

A flattering, breathable, comfortable dress is simply a must-have point that should beryllium successful each woman’s wardrobe this summer. If you still haven’t recovered one, see checking retired the Simier Fariry Midi Dress. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers person fixed nan throw-on-in-go portion a cleanable five-star standing pinch galore calling it “super flattering.” Perhaps champion of all, it’s connected waste correct now for arsenic small arsenic $40 (down from $50).

Made from a soft and stretchy rayon blend, nan dress has short sleeves and an elastic set and necktie astatine nan midsection to cinch successful your waist. The adjustable necktie allows you to power nan position of nan waistline, which shoppers opportunity fundamentally lets you hide your belly.

"Good tummy camouflage," said 1 reviewer, while another wrote that nan dress fits perfectly and "hides nan tummy and hips well."

The lightweight midi dress features a unit neckline and hits beneath nan knee, making it due to deterioration conscionable astir anywhere, including nan office.

The sides person slits to make it easier to move astir successful nan dress, and champion of each nan frock has 2 broadside pockets to clasp each your essentials. There are 44 styles to take from including classical solids, tiny polka dots, nautical stripes and beautiful florals — truthful it shouldn’t beryllium difficult to find an action aliases 2 that you love. And sizes scope from mini to XXL.

You'll decidedly want a fewer of these successful your rotation this summer! (Photo: Amazon)

With specifications for illustration this, it makes consciousness truthful galore customers are fans pinch galore raving astir really versatile it is. “Cute, comfy and flattering! Easy to dress down pinch flip-flops and go. Easy to dress up pinch a sweater, wedges/sandals and accessories for work,” wrote one.

Others can’t get complete really comfy nan tiny dress is. One five-star reviewer raved, “This is specified a awesome summertime dress. It's cool and comfortable. Literally feels for illustration I'm wearing pajamas. And it hits that saccharine spot wherever it tin beryllium dressed up pinch jewelry and wedges aliases down pinch sandals and still looks great.”

Other customers loved it truthful much, they scheme connected buying multiples. “This dress is truthful comfy and flattering. Plus...pockets! It was very comfortable and nan shape is really pretty. I would bargain this dress successful aggregate colors,” she said.

Ready to spot what each they hype is astir for yourself? Snag nan summer-ready midi dress while it’s still connected sale.

If you person Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You tin motion up for your free 30-day proceedings here. (And by nan way, those without Prime still get free shipping connected orders of $25 aliases more.)

The reviews quoted supra bespeak nan astir caller versions astatine nan clip of publication.

Originally published April 8, 2023, 1:59 AM