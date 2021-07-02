Google abandons Fuchsia plans for Assistant smart speakers

Multiple Google Assistant speakers were excluded from receiving nan upgrade

Google has been upgrading immoderate devices to its custom-built Fuchsia OS, and nan presumption was that nan Zircon-powered package would make its measurement to Assistant smart speakers arsenic well. Google precocious pushed Fuchsia OS to much second-gen Nest Hub units to bring parity pinch nan first-gen Hub and nan Nest Hub Max, truthful everything seemed to beryllium going well. Now, Google appears to beryllium pumping nan brakes connected its Fuchsia rollout.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google has abandoned its plans to upgrade its statement of Assistant smart speakers to Fuchsia. This news comes arsenic a disappointment to immoderate fans of Fuchsia, who had hoped that nan operating strategy would yet switch Cast OS arsenic nan underlying package for each of Google's smart location products.

The Fuchsia squad has removed nan codification for these speakers from nan Fuchsia Gerrit, efficaciously marking them arsenic unsupported. The Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Wifi, and immoderate Android Things-based smart speakers will besides not beryllium upgraded to Fuchsia. However, nan Nest Hub bid of smart displays will proceed to tally Fuchsia.

There are a fewer imaginable reasons down Google's determination to wantonness its plans for Fuchsia smart speakers. One is that nan Amlogic A113L spot utilized successful immoderate of Google's smart speakers does not meet Fuchsia's strict CPU requirements. Another anticipation is that Google's sweeping layoffs astatine nan opening of nan twelvemonth whitethorn person affected Fuchsia's near-term future. 16% of nan Fuchsia squad was laid disconnected — astir 400 members — which is nary mini number.

It's besides imaginable that Google has simply decided to attraction connected different projects, but location is nary confirmation of nan company's reasoning. Whatever nan cause, it is clear that Google is not yet fresh to put each of its eggs successful nan Fuchsia basket. Still, nan OS conscionable made it to many second-gen Nest Hub units, truthful abandoning Fuchsia connected smart speakers is simply a setback for nan operating system, but apt not fatal.