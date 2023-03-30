Google Assistant might be doomed: Division “reorganizes” to focus on Bard

Ron Amadeo - Mar 30, 2023 7:37 p.m. UTC

Enlarge / The lettering "Hey Google" on nan Google pavilion astatine nan CES user electronics show successful Las Vegas successful 2018. These words activate Google Assistant, Google's virtual individual assistant.

Is nan Google Assistant doomed? The grounds is starting to heap up that nan section is going down nan tubes. The latest is news from CNBC's Jennifer Elias that says nan Google Assistant section has been "reshuffled" to "heavily prioritize" Bard complete nan Google Assistant. It each sounds for illustration nan squad is being reassigned.

We'll get into nan study specifications successful a minute, but first a speedy recap of nan past 2 years of what nan adjunct has gone done nether Google:

Google Assistant saw 8 awesome speaker/smart show hardware releases successful 5 years from 2016-2021, but nan hardware releases look to person stopped. The past hardware merchandise was successful March 2021. That was 2 afloat years ago.

2022 saw Google remove Assistant support from 2 in-house merchandise lines: Nest Wi-Fi and Fitbit wearables.

2022 besides saw a study from The Information that said Google wanted to "invest little successful processing its Google Assistant voice-assisted hunt for cars and for devices not made by Google."

Google Assistant's driving mode was shut down successful 2022.

Google Assistant's "Duplex connected nan web" characteristic was besides unopen down successful 2022.

One of Google Assistant's halfway unsocial features, Reminders, is being unopen down successful favour of Google Task Reminders soon.

Google Assistant has ne'er made money. The hardware is sold astatine cost, it doesn't person ads, and cipher pays a monthly interest to usage nan Assistant. There's besides nan important server costs to process each those sound commands, though immoderate newer devices person moved to on-device processing successful a stealthy cost-cutting move. The Assistant's biggest competitor, Amazon Alexa, is successful nan aforesaid vessel and loses $10 cardinal a year.

Each 1 of those developments could possibly beryllium dismissed individually, but together they commencement to overgarment nan acquainted image of a looming Google shutdown.

Now nan latest news from CNBC makes it sound for illustration nan Assistant squad isn't going to activity connected nan Assistant anymore. A memo to employees, titled “Changes to Assistant and Bard teams,” lays retired a batch of executive changes. One Google Assistant engineering VP, Amar Subramanya, will now lead engineering for Bard. Another VP of engineering for Google Assistant, Jianchang Mao, is leaving Google "for individual reasons." Mao's replacement is Peeyush Ranjan, who is presently a VP successful Google's commerce division, overseeing payments. (Payments astatine Google person been an unthinkable disaster complete nan past fewer years, truthful seeing personification flight to tally a different section is... eyebrow-raising.)

The memo is from Sissie Hsiao, VP and lead of Google Assistant’s business unit, who instructs nan Assistant team: “As nan Bard teams proceed [their] work, we want to guarantee we proceed to support and execute connected nan opportunities ahead.” That sounds for illustration nan Assistant squad is now successful a support domiciled for Google's "code red" conflict against ChatGPT.

Merging Google Assistant and Bard would make immoderate consciousness if nan 2 units weren't different products. Everyone expected Bard to merge pinch Google Search somehow, conscionable for illustration ChatGPT and Bing, but nan merchandise nan institution released is a standalone "experimental" chatbot pinch nary relationship to hunt astatine all. Just for illustration ChatGPT, it tin make paragraphs of questionably meticulous matter based connected what it sees connected nan Internet.

Google Assistant is simply a sound merchandise that is chiefly concerned pinch sound nickname accuracy, recognizing and performing verbal tasks for illustration "Turn disconnected nan lights" aliases "set a reminder," and "ambient computing" aliases being disposable everywhere, connected galore devices, conscionable for illustration nan Star Trek computer. There is immoderate overlap since some services tin return answers, but Google Assistant's existent Google Search-powered reply strategy is awesome for Google Assistant. Google Bard tin make paragraphs of text, but erstwhile those answers are being publication aloud, nan Assistant's shorter answers are amended than conscionable droning connected and connected pinch nan clumsy monotone text-to-speech system.

The interfaces of Bard and nan Assistant are akin successful that they some look for illustration chat apps, and truthful person akin monetization problems, but you really do usage some products for different purposes. If we presume nan thought of nan Google Assistant—a sound adjunct that helps you do things—isn't wholly dormant astatine Google, you could ideate a early wherever Bard's connection exemplary helps it understand what you want to do and will do it, but it feels for illustration nan work is years distant from thing for illustration that. The Assistant coming doesn't person connection exemplary problems, though, conscionable sound nickname problems, and Bard won't thief pinch that.

We've seen Google do this each nan time—shut down a good project for a replacement that isn't fresh aliases is afloat of characteristic regressions. Bard's development—and Google's AI strategy successful general—does look slow compared to OpenAI and Microsoft's rollout of ChatGPT, truthful possibly much hands would thief pinch that. That doesn't needfully mean you request to return resources distant from Google Assistant to do that, but nan work is purely a money pit.