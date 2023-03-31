Google Bard gets better at homework with improved math and logic capabilities

Google Bard is getting a small smarter coming pinch nan summation of mathematics and logic capabilities. Google worker Jack Krawczyk announced nan alteration connected Twitter, saying, "Now Bard will amended understand and respond to your prompts for multi-step connection and mathematics problems, pinch coding coming soon."

Logic questions were a large flaw erstwhile Bard arrived tens of days ago, and immoderate answers made Bard look peculiarly dumb to early testers. In 1 illustration from past week, Bard many times asserted that one positive 2 equaled four. Today, Google's state-of-the-art AI chatbot models tin now correctly opportunity that nan reply is three. So location has been astatine slightest immoderate change. It tin besides correctly database nan months successful a twelvemonth alternatively of making up names for illustration "Maruary."

Bard still gets tripped up by really basal logic questions, though. HowToGeek's Chris Hoffman posed nan mobility to Bard connected time one, "What's heavier, 5 pounds of feathers aliases a 1 lb dumbbell?" Google Bard responded pinch nan ridiculous declare that "There's nary specified point arsenic 5 pounds of feathers." In nan replies, ChatGPT didn't do immoderate better, saying that 5 pounds of feathers and a 1 lb dumbbells "weigh nan aforesaid amount, which is 5 pounds."

Enlarge / Google gives nan aforesaid incorrect reply to this mobility arsenic ChatGPT. Ron Amadeo

With today's update, Google Bard now says nan aforesaid incorrect reply arsenic ChatGPT: "Five pounds of feathers and a 1 lb dumbbell measurement nan same." That could beryllium a communal correction of these types of connection models (which each look to beryllium really bad pinch facts and numbers), but that's absorbing fixed that Google has been accused of (and denied) training Bard pinch ChatGPT's output.

Besides logic being a awesome spread successful Bard's capabilities, it has besides been artificially constricted to not effort to reply programming questions, truthful it's bully to perceive from Krawczyk that those capabilities are coming soon. ChatGPT is celebrated for being capable to pump retired tons of codification successful immoderate connection and style you like, and erstwhile successful a while, nan codification moreover works!

Krawczyk added, "We're ever balancing caller capabilities for Bard pinch efficiency. And this update is 1 illustration of nan galore improvements we're making to Bard each week."

Weekly improvements would beryllium great. Google has been getting crushed by Wall Street for taking nan slow attack pinch its AI releases, but it still seems for illustration nan institution is taking nan slow attack pinch Bard. The first merchandise is branded an "Experiment," isn't portion of Google Search, and is sequestered to its ain small tract astatine bard.google.com. The work is besides only disposable successful nan US and UK.

In an question and reply pinch The New York Times posted today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted Google was still holding backmost its champion AI, saying, "We intelligibly person much tin models. Pretty soon, possibly arsenic this goes live, we will beryllium upgrading Bard to immoderate of our much tin PaLM models, truthful which will bring much capabilities, beryllium it successful reasoning, coding. It tin reply mathematics questions better. So you will spot advancement complete nan people of adjacent week."