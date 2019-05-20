Google changes Play Store rules; adds data deletion requirement for apps

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Google changes Play Store rules; adds data deletion requirement for apps
Google is adding a information deletion request to its Play Store rules to let users petition apps to delete accounts and associated data. 

Google is adding a information deletion request to its Play Store rules to let users petition apps to delete accounts and associated data.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is adding a information deletion request to its Play Store rules to let users petition apps to delete accounts and associated data.

The argumentation change, starting successful 2024, will let users much power complete their data. Listings wrong nan shop will person show links successful nan “Data deletion” area to petition apps to delete their accounts and/or data.

Google has besides asked developers to supply web-link resources wherever akin requests tin beryllium made by users for information and relationship deletion. Additionally, developers will person to show users if they delete immoderate data, nan institution said successful a blog post.

Google besides shared that impermanent deactivation aliases freezing of accounts won’t beryllium capable to meet nan requirements of information deletion for developers. Similarly, developers will person to delete personification information unless they person “legitimate reasons”, which see information aliases ineligible requirements. Developers will person to disclose accusation connected really they clasp personification data.

(For apical exertion news of nan day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The caller Play Store norm will beryllium implemented adjacent year, and developers person been asked to specifications connected their information deletion practices by December 7 this year. And while developers tin petition an hold via Pay Console, aft May 31, 2024, non-compliant apps whitethorn look removal from Google Play, nan institution said.

The announcement from Google follows a akin announcement from Apple, which starting June 2022 has been requiring app developers to supply options to users to delete their accounts from wrong apps. 

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

Apple plans to make all its products carbon-neutral by 2030

Apple plans to make all its products carbon-neutral by 2030

1 hour ago
Our 8 favorite Android apps for you Chromebook

Our 8 favorite Android apps for you Chromebook

1 hour ago
7 best Star Wars games on Android in 2023

7 best Star Wars games on Android in 2023

1 hour ago
Apple gets patent for AirPods case with a touchscreen

Apple gets patent for AirPods case with a touchscreen

1 hour ago
Samsung and AMD extend licensing agreement for Radeon graphics in future Exynos chipsets

Samsung and AMD extend licensing agreement for Radeon graphics in future Exynos chipsets

1 hour ago
Android 14 could learn a trick from iPhone and iPads

Android 14 could learn a trick from iPhone and iPads

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

21 hours ago
UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

19 hours ago
Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

19 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

13 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.