Google is perpetually moving connected caller features and improvements for nan Chrome browser, which was just updated to type 112. The institution is now moving connected an updated creation for nan iPhone app that moves nan reside barroom to nan bottommost of nan screen.

Google’s Chrome squad conscionable added a caller experimental characteristic flag to nan browser’s codebase, described arsenic a “bottom omnibox” for iOS. The alteration appears to move nan reside barroom successful nan Chrome browser connected iPhone to nan bottommost of nan screen, alternatively of nan existent position connected top. That would reflector nan quality of nan iPhone versions of Safari, Microsoft Edge, and different browsers.

Google doesn’t people Canary transmission builds for iPhone, truthful nan caller emblem (#bottom-omnibox-steady-state) isn’t disposable to trial correct now. However, a comment successful nan codification explains it will “move nan steady-state (unfocused) omnibox to nan bottom” — nan “unfocused” portion intends that it mightiness temporarily move backmost to nan apical of nan surface erstwhile you pat connected it aliases commencement typing a caller address. Another comment from a Chrome developer says “we will besides person a pref for this,” implying that location will beryllium a mounting to alteration nan position backmost to nan existent design.

Google experimented pinch a bottommost reside barroom creation successful Chrome connected Android for respective years, which was codenamed “Chrome Home,” “Chrome Duplex, and “Chrome Duet.” It first appeared successful 2016, and went done respective creation iterations until it was fully removed successful 2020. The alteration was ne'er afloat rolled out, but different browsers connected Android implemented a akin design.

The bottommost reside barroom hasn’t moreover appeared successful nationalist builds yet, and moreover aft that, it mightiness beryllium reworked aliases cancelled wholly for illustration nan Chrome Duet creation connected Android. We’ll person to hold and spot really it progresses.

Source: GitHub, Chromium Gerrit