Google confirms bug with Google News impacting publisher traffic

Google has confirmed an rumor pinch indexing contented from news publishers and surfacing that contented successful Google News. Google said it is moving to hole nan rumor but nan rumor whitethorn consequence successful a alteration successful postulation from Google News.

Google’s statement. Google posted a connection successful nan Google Search position study saying, “There’s an ongoing rumor pinch indexing successful Google News that’s affecting each sites. Sites whitethorn beryllium experiencing a alteration successful postulation from Google News. We’re moving connected identifying nan guidelines cause. Next update will beryllium wrong 24 hours.”

John Mueller of Google posted astir this connected Twitter:

Can effect traffic. There are a number of publishers complaining astir important postulation issues pinch Google News. Some publishers are reporting really bad postulation results, arsenic you tin spot from this Google News Publisher help thread.

Why we care. If your tract is successful Google News and you noticed a postulation driblet from Google News complete nan past fewer weeks, it mightiness beryllium related to this Google News indexing bug.

Google is now alert of nan rumor and is moving connected fixing it going forward.