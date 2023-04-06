Google cracks down on predatory loan apps

Action comes after borrowers study blackmail attempts by lenders.

Tim Bradshaw, Financial Times - Apr 6, 2023 1:21 p.m. UTC

Google is cracking down connected predatory indebtedness apps by cutting disconnected their entree to “sensitive” information including debtors’ contacts, photos, and location, aft increasing disapproval that unscrupulous lenders are tapping nan contents of borrowers’ smartphones for harassment and blackmail.

The tech institution said connected Wednesday it would update policies for financial services apps listed connected nan Google Play Store astatine nan extremity of May truthful that “apps aiming to supply aliases facilitate individual loans whitethorn not entree personification contacts aliases photos.”

Details provided to app developers for Google’s Android mobile strategy besides show that lending apps will, for nan first time, beryllium restricted from requesting entree to users’ precise location, telephone numbers, and videos. The caller argumentation covers apps offering personal, payday, and peer-to-peer loans, but not mortgages, car loans, aliases in installments cards.

Studies person recovered hundreds of apps disposable done Google Play that person required prospective customers to assistance them entree to nan astir friendly accusation connected their devices successful bid to proceed pinch an application. Consent is often obtained connected nan grounds that these specifications are needed to behaviour a in installments cheque aliases consequence assessment.

However, immoderate victims successful regions specified arsenic India and Mexico person reported that lenders past utilized incriminating aliases doctored photographs to blackmail them aliases harassed their friends and family via their phone’s contacts book.

These apps utilization susceptible individuals’ desperation for rate astatine a clip erstwhile galore households’ finances person been squeezed by rising inflation, power prices, and different surviving costs.

Research by cyber information institution Lookout successful November recovered much than 250 apps pinch much than 15 cardinal mixed downloads were disposable connected Google Play successful Africa, south-east Asia, India, Colombia, and Mexico that it accused of “exfiltrating excessive personification information from mobile devices and harassing borrowers for repayment.” Another 35 akin apps were besides recovered connected Apple’s App Store. Apple and Google removed each nan apps pursuing Lookout’s report.

Google declined to remark further connected its argumentation changes. It already blocks apps that require loans to beryllium repaid successful afloat wrong 60 days aliases fewer.

As countries person introduced caller rules designed to tackle nan proliferation of integer lenders, Google and Apple already artifact apps successful nan US that complaint an yearly percent complaint of 36 percent aliases higher and person introduced a scope of different rules for India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, and Pakistan.

Android has a 70 percent stock of nan smartphone market, pinch an estimated 3 cardinal progressive users astir nan world, including galore successful China wherever nan Google Play Store is not available.

