Ron Amadeo - Mar 31, 2023 6:21 p.m. UTC

Enlarge / The Google Workspace icons. Google

"Please delete 2 cardinal files to proceed utilizing your Google Drive account." That was nan connection that Reddit personification ra13 woke up to 1 day. Google apparently decided to put a difficult limit connected nan number of files you're allowed to person connected 1 Google Drive account. Google rolled retired this record limit without informing anyone it would happen. Users complete nan limit recovered themselves abruptly locked retired of caller record uploads, and it was up to them to fig retired what was going wrong.

Did we mention this each started successful February? A station connected nan Google Drive API rumor tracker shows immoderate users person been seeing this correction for almost 2 months now. The original connection said: "The limit for nan number of items, whether trashed aliases not, created by this relationship has been exceeded." And sometime successful March, it was updated to say, "Error 403: This relationship has exceeded nan creation limit of 5 cardinal items. To create much items, move items to nan trash and delete them forever." Since location is thing anyplace that informs users Google Drive has a record limit, users primitively thought this was a bug and asked Google to quickly hole it. It has been 2 months now, though, and Google has not issued a nationalist response. Some users opportunity they person gotten Google Support to privately corroborate nan limit is intended, and a pop-up message is starting to show up successful nan Drive UI for immoderate users.

It mightiness beryllium understandable to limit a information hog abusing a free account, but that's not what's happening here. Google is selling this retention to users, via some nan Google Workspace business accounts and nan consumer-grade Google One retention plans. Google One tops retired astatine 30TB of storage, which costs an unthinkable $150 a period to use. Google Workspace's general plans headdress retired astatine 5TB, but an "Enterprise" scheme promises "As overmuch retention arsenic you need." From what we tin show successful nan various comments connected Reddit and nan rumor tracker, some user and business relationship types are taxable to this hidden 5 cardinal record limit.

Google Drive has a file-sharing limit of 400,000 files, but that's easy to activity astir by conscionable unsharing files—you don't person to delete anything. This limit is besides thoroughly documented successful Google's support articles. The 5 cardinal full record headdress isn't documented anywhere, and remember, it has been 2 months since this rolled out. It's not listed connected nan Google One aliases Google Workspace scheme pages, and we haven't seen immoderate support documents astir it. Google besides doesn't person immoderate devices to spot if you're getting adjacent to this record limit—there's nary count of files anywhere. We've emailed Google a ton of questions and will update this if we perceive back.

Five cardinal 4KB files would return up 20GB of storage, truthful that record limit is obscurity adjacent capable for Google customers to usage nan retention they are really buying. You could very easy shop billions of files successful 30TB of space. Even if Google is going to someway reason this limit is acceptable, it's inexcusable to make this a surprise for paying customers. Google knows nan correct measurement to do this: you email everyone, you make a blog post, and you station a pop-up informing connection successful nan Drive UI, and you do this each months up of really rolling retired nan change. Especially for Workspace business customers, which are expected to beryllium paying for a much unchangeable type of Google's services pinch a slow rollout, a astonishment alteration is conscionable baffling.

(Update, 5:57 pm: A Google spokesperson confirmed to Ars that nan record limit isn't a bug, calling nan 5 cardinal record headdress "a safeguard to forestall misuse of our strategy successful a measurement that mightiness effect nan stableness and information of nan system." The institution clarified that nan limit applies to "how galore items 1 personification tin create successful immoderate Drive," not a full headdress for each files successful a drive. For individual users, that's not a favoritism that matters, but it could matter if you stock retention pinch respective accounts.

Google added, "This limit does not effect nan immense mostly of our users' expertise to usage their Google storage." and "In practice, nan number of impacted users present is vanishingly small.")

