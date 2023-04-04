Google Fi Just Underwent a Huge Rebrand

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

As Google Fi has matured, it has undergone respective changes. It first started retired by nan sanction of Project Fi, earlier changing to Google Fi to entreaty to a wider public. Now, different rebrand has travel — and it’s coinciding pinch respective different changes.

Google Fi is now officially called Google Fi Wireless. This name, we suppose, is to make nan nationalist much alert of what nan work is — a wireless web supplier by Google. But arsenic portion of this move, nan work is besides getting a caller logo. Instead of having aggregate lines dress up nan connection “Fi,” you person those lines alternatively making up nan missive F. Some group mightiness for illustration nan older logo, but nan caller logo besides does good astatine evoking Google’s identity.

The caller branding besides comes pinch much elasticity successful its cellular plans, arsenic good arsenic changes to nan plans themselves. For starters, nan Simply Unlimited scheme now includes support for smartwatches specified arsenic nan Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and nan Google Pixel Watch, pinch those smartwatch connections coming astatine nary added cost. The Simply Unlimited scheme is staying astatine $80 per period for 2 to 4 lines, and you besides get 5GB of hotspot information arsenic good arsenic unlimited data, calls, and texts successful Mexico and Canada.

In addition, there’s besides a brand-new perk that will fto you get a Pixel 6a, a Samsung Galaxy A14, aliases a Motorola Moto G Power if you subordinate nan web aliases adhd a caller statement to your plan. In bid to get these phones, you do request to perpetrate to sticking to Fi Wireless for astatine slightest 24 months, and if you cancel nan statement earlier then, you’ll request to decorativeness paying disconnected nan phone. But arsenic agelong arsenic you instrumentality pinch Fi for 2 years, nan telephone will beryllium free, pinch its worth being reimbursed done measure credits each month.

If these perks are catching your eye, make judge to cheque retired Google Fi’s plans to cognize more.

