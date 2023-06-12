Google Maps rolls out redesigned sidebar on Android Auto

All nan important buttons successful stacked together

Android Auto is 1 of nan champion ways to reflector your Android phone’s apps and contented to your car’s infotainment system. The UI isn’t very customizable, but allows placing astir paper items connected 1 broadside aft you configure which broadside nan driver sits on. However, a fewer captious buttons and controls are scattered crossed nan UI, and aren’t easy to find successful a hurry. Google is readying a hole for this pinch a caller sidebar for Maps connected Android Auto.

Current statement of Google Maps controls connected Android Auto

When you unfastened Google Maps connected Android Auto, nan existent UI places buttons for representation zoom, compass, and sound navigation settings successful a vertical stack, aligned to nan little near area of nan UI. However, nan Settings fastener lives successful nan little right corner. Once you group a destination and commencement navigating to it, it merges nan settings cogwheel icon pinch nan paper showing you nan ETA and region to nan destination. These inconsistencies tin beryllium really problematic if you aren’t expecting them. If you don’t interact pinch nan UI for agelong enough, these buttons disappear, further adding to nan confusion.

New statement of buttons spotted successful development

A caller UI for Maps connected Android Auto, first spotted by a SmartDroid reader, shows Google testing retired a caller left-aligned sidebar pinch each nan buttons we mentioned supra arranged successful a neat vertical stack. The Settings fastener joins nan others connected nan left, and is now top-aligned, while nan representation zoom buttons stay bottom-aligned. Moreover, nan buttons for zoom power stock a azygous pill-shaped lodging pinch a horizontal separator, alternatively of a distinctly rectangular lodging pinch rounded corners.

The caller interface groups these important controls together logically, and modernizes nan zoom buttons. Although we cannot corroborate if nan sidebar disappears erstwhile nary touch input is detected for immoderate time, nan full sidebar fading successful and retired of position is much evident than a fewer floating buttons.

This redesigned look for Maps connected Android Auto was spotted connected type 9.9 of nan app, though version 10 is already available to beta testers. Despite moving nan latest type of Maps, we couldn’t trial nan caller fastener statement firsthand connected either type of Android Auto. This leads america to judge Google is A/B testing nan caller fastener layout. It could alteration earlier a wider release, but we are liking nan guidance frankincense far.