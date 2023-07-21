Google’s On Domain Name Selection: Branding Over Keywords via @sejournal, @MattGSouthern

In a caller section of nan ‘Search Off The Record’ Podcast, Google’s Search Relations Team, composed of John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Martin Splitt, weighed successful connected a taxable often discussed among website owners and SEO practitioners: nan effect of keywords successful domain names connected hunt motor rankings.

The Keyword Controversy

The chat was initiated pinch Mueller asking, “Moving connected to domain names, should I put keywords successful my domain name, aliases should I prime a brand?” Illyes responded pinch a chuckle, indicating that nan reply wasn’t simple.

“From Google’s position aliases Search perspective… Well, I can’t opportunity if it’s a Search perspective. But from Google’s and Steve’s perspectives, I don’t deliberation it matters,” Illyes stated.

The User’s Perspective

Illyes elaborated that while nan beingness of keywords whitethorn not needfully effect hunt motor rankings, it could power personification behavior.

“For example, if I want to return a passport photo, I person nan weird sites that will target immoderate benignant of photo. And past you person passportphoto.com. And I’m much apt to click connected passportphotos.com for immoderate logic arsenic a user,” Illyes explained.

The Role Of Dashes & Exact Match Domains

When Splitt questioned whether nan beingness of dashes successful a domain sanction aliases nonstop lucifer domains would make a difference, Illyes responded:

“Anything that’s successful nan URL tin beryllium technically manipulated by nan tract owner. So we astir apt don’t want to put that overmuch weight connected that benignant of input. Which intends that successful ranking, it mightiness not thief arsenic overmuch arsenic group deliberation it does.”

In different words, from a hunt motor perspective, whether a dash is coming successful nan domain sanction doesn’t matter.

However, Illyes added that from a personification acquisition perspective, “having nan domain sanction pinch a dash is astir apt much readable.”

Looking Beyond Keywords: The Branding Perspective

As nan speech steered towards nan semipermanent implications of choosing domain names, Mueller advised focusing much connected nan marque than nan keywords.

He explained, “Your website will astir apt germinate complete time. And you could beryllium trading murphy peelers now, but possibly you’re besides trading avocado peelers successful a twelvemonth from now. And if your website is called bestpotatopeeler2023.com, starting to waste avocado peelers would beryllium awkward.”

Ultimately, nan Google Search Relations squad suggests incorporating keywords successful domain names should beryllium a business determination alternatively than an SEO strategy.

As Mueller pointed out, “You should deliberation semipermanent because changing your domain sanction is ever a hassle. And you want to support it for a agelong clip if you can.”

For much connected domain sanction action champion practices, cheque retired nan full episode of Google’s podcast.

Featured Image: Dmitry Strizhakov/Shutterstock