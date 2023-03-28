Google’s Threat Analysis Group reminds us all why clicking suspicious links is a very bad idea

To this day, phishing remains a favourite hacker method to summation entree to a victim’s device. Although best practices to place and debar phishing are communal knowledge today, respective government-backed bad actors leverage phishing tricks successful operation pinch browser and OS vulnerabilities to bargain valuable data. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) is simply a dedicated squad search these bad actors, patching vulnerabilities successful their wake. It has precocious uncovered nan afloat scope of 2 different attacks exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities.

Google’s TAG actively monitors 30+ commercialized spyware vendors offering surveillance and different hacking devices to paying customers for illustration government-backed bad actors who cannot create specified utilities independently. TAG identified 2 specified vendors moving operations targeting Android devices, iPhones, nan Chrome browser, and nan Chromium-based Samsung Internet app.

One onslaught aimed astatine Italy, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan utilized URL shorteners for spam links sent via SMS. If nan unfortunate tapped nan link, they were redirected to a website hosting malware for Android and iOS, and past redirected again to a morganatic courier search website aliases a Malaysian news platform. On Android, this onslaught exploited a zero-day vulnerability successful Chrome, a zero-day (at nan clip of nan exploit) GPU sandbox bypass, and a privilege escalation bug.

Because nan onslaught relied connected Chrome vulnerabilities, nan bad actors progressive redirected Samsung Internet browser users to Chrome, arsenic opposed to it usually being nan different measurement around. However, each nan aforementioned vulnerabilities were identified and patched successful precocious 2022. Vendors haven’t incorporated nan hole ARM rolled retired for nan privilege escalation bug, meaning it is still an progressive vulnerability connected immoderate devices.

The different onslaught TAG identified was apt nan handiwork of a customer of commercialized spyware vendor Variston. Coded successful C++, nan onslaught targeted users successful nan UAE by SMS to seizure information from web browsers and chat apps installed connected nan victim’s Android device. Like nan erstwhile attack, this 1 besides exploited a fewer kernel-level zero-day vulnerabilities, and was delivered to nan latest type of nan Samsung Internet app, past based connected Chromium 102. The Korean tech marque fixed these issues successful type 19.0.6 of nan app rolled retired successful December 2022, but nan browser remains consistently down Google’s rollout schedule for Chrome.

Although astir of nan above-mentioned vulnerabilities person been patched, for nan umpteenth time, these attacks reiterate nan value of updating your apps and operating systems regularly, and from reputable sources. Google has made nan process of auto-updating alternatively easy pinch nan Play Store, and we cannot stress really important it is, particularly if information is your apical priority.

Often ignoring nan associated legalities, attacks utilizing commercialized spyware usually target authorities workers, journalists, authorities officials, and authorities defectors. However, these are targeted attacks typically delivered via accepted phishing links. If you person clickable links via SMS aliases email from unverified senders aliases personification you don’t trust, debar them astatine each costs. TAG says nan usage of nexus shortener services for illustration Bit.ly is different reddish flag, because shortened links obscure nan existent malicious web address.

Staying safe connected nan net is each astir keeping your wits astir you, and avoiding mini mistakes which costs you dearly.