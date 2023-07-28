Google supercharges Maps voice commands with Assistant speech recognition

Say goodbye to Android Speech Services

Google's Speech Services has been astir since 2013, and it’s been an important portion of nan Android Operating System’s history. Many apps person utilized it to thief pinch text-to-speech and speech-to-text, but nan work has been utilized little and little by Google arsenic it has begun to show its age. Google Maps, which utilized Speech Services for years, has now replaced it pinch Google Assistant to supply a smoother personification experience.

Google Assistant released successful 2016 and has been nan attraction of Google’s voice-related efforts ever since. It’s overflowing pinch AI algorithms to make life easier for its users, but it had yet to beryllium utilized by Google Maps — which was successful request of a boost to its sound features — until this caller alteration spotted by nan Google News Telegram channel.

Google Maps has solidified itself arsenic nan biggest mapping work crossed each telephone operating systems, but trying to talk to it has ever been a chore. Now, erstwhile you pat nan microphone icon, it brings up a sleek but acquainted paper that takes up nan mostly of nan screen. When introducing you to nan caller Google Assistant integration, nan paper says that Google has enabled a faster measurement to search. It besides shows a carousel of suggested topics to inquire nan Assistant about, which seems to person been ripped from correct beneath nan hunt barroom connected nan main Google Maps interface.

Perhaps nan champion point astir nan alteration is that it not only is faster than nan aged Speech Services tool, but it feels faster, too. Text appears on-screen almost arsenic soon arsenic you speak, showing that Maps understand what you’re saying quickly. Remember erstwhile BlackBerry phones needed to person that "clicky" emotion to make america consciousness for illustration we were really typing and that nan telephone was moving properly? It’s nan aforesaid idea.

The update to Google Assistant seems to beryllium a server broadside change, meaning there’s nary caller app update to get nan Assistant sound UI arsenic it rolls out. For nan galore group who person stayed distant from speaking to Google Maps owed to Speech Services’ clunkiness, this will beryllium a crippled changer. We conscionable dream Google useful connected its already ample database of Assistant voices to make them look much quality successful nan future.