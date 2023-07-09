Google to explore alternatives to robots.txt in wake of generative AI and other emerging technologies

3 days ago
Google is exploring alternatives aliases supplemental ways of controlling crawling and indexing beyond nan 30 twelvemonth modular of nan robots.txt protocol. “We judge it’s clip for nan web and AI communities to research further machine-readable intends for web patient prime and power for emerging AI and investigation usage cases,” Google wrote.

Engaging pinch nan community. Google said it is inviting members from nan web and AI communities to talk successful a caller protocol. Google said it is “kicking disconnected a nationalist discussion,” pinch a “broad scope of voices from crossed web publishers, civilian society, academia and much fields from astir nan world.

Timing. Google said these discussions are happening complete ” to subordinate nan discussion, and we will beryllium convening those willing successful participating complete nan “the coming months.” So thing is happening excessively soon and thing is changing tomorrow.

Paywalled contented issue. Recently, Open AI disabled nan browse pinch Bing feature successful ChatGPT aft it was capable to entree paywalled contented without patient permission. This is 1 of nan galore reasons why possibly Google is looking for alternatives to nan robots.txt protocol.

Why we care. We person each go accused to allowing bot entree to our websites by utilizing robots.txt and different forms of newer system data. But we whitethorn beryllium looking astatine caller methods successful nan future. What those methods and protocols whitethorn look for illustration is chartless correct now but nan chat is happening.

Barry Schwartz

Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a personnel of nan programming squad for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick, a NY based web consulting firm. He besides runs Search Engine Roundtable, a celebrated hunt blog connected very precocious SEM topics. Barry tin beryllium followed on Twitter here.


Source Searchengineland

