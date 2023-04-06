Google will shut down Dropcam and Nest Secure in 2024

Google is ending support for nan Dropcam and nan Nest Secure location information strategy successful 1 year, connected April 8th, 2024. They are among nan fewer remaining Nest products that haven’t been brought complete to Google Home, and their demise hints that the caller Google Home app mightiness almost beryllium here. At least, nary much than a twelvemonth away. Surely.

Google is besides winding down nan past fewer bequest Works pinch Nest connections, but not ‘til September 29th.

Dropcam had a bully run

Existing Dropcam cameras will support moving until April 8th, 2024, aft which you won’t beryllium capable to entree them from nan Nest app. To soften nan blow, Google’s offering a free indoor wired Nest Cam to Dropcam owners who subscribe to Nest Aware. Nonsubscribers will get a 50 percent-off coupon. The promotion runs until May 7, 2024, truthful you tin support utilizing your Dropcam until it stops working.

The Dropcam (fka Dropcam HD) came retired successful 2012, and nan Dropcam Pro successful 2013. Then, Google bought Nest, and Nest bought Dropcam. In 2015, Google spun Nest retired when it formed Alphabet, and for a while, Google and Nest were both making smart location products. Then, Google reabsorbed Nest successful 2018, and there’s been a full batch of messy business trying to merge Nest products into nan Google Home app — and sidesplitting disconnected nan ones that can’t beryllium integrated.

Now that it’s dropping Dropcam and Nest Secure, nan Nest Protect smart fume alarms are nan only Nest App-only devices left, and Google has promised to bring them to nan caller Google Home app. The updated app has been successful nationalist preview since October, and there’s still nary patient date, but it must beryllium getting close, right?

Presumably, location are group retired location who bought nan very first Dropcam backmost successful 2010 and traded it successful for a free Dropcam HD successful 2015 who are now gonna beryllium trading that successful for a Nest Cam. That’s kinda neat from a customer work standpoint but not that awesome from an e-waste standpoint (though Google will vessel you a prepaid recycling box if you ask.)

Nest Secure, we hardly knew ye

The Nest Secure had... a little auspicious tally and a little graceful offramp. It launched successful 2017 and was canceled 3 years later, correct aft Google invested a bunch of money into ADT. Like nan Dropcam, it’ll proceed to activity until April 8th, 2024, but Google would judge for illustration you to upgrade earlier then. Google’s connection says,

We will beryllium contacting eligible Nest Secure customers connected Friday pinch an exclusive connection for a complimentary next-generation information strategy from ADT (up to $485 value), aliases $200 to usage connected nan Google Store.

That’d beryllium nan ADT Self Setup strategy Google announced past week, pinch an ADT smart location hub, 2 doorway / model sensors, a mobility sensor, and a twelvemonth of free monitoring. That promotion besides goes until May 7, 2024. While it’s amended than a footwear successful nan pants, I’m not judge nan group who bought nan Nest Secure are eager to tally backmost into nan arms of a accepted information company. (Maybe they’ve changed! Google’s connection says you tin cancel nan $20 / period monitoring interest for nan self-setup strategy astatine immoderate time). The ADT strategy does person nan advantage of moving pinch Google Home, which is kinda nan full constituent here.

Works pinch Nest won’t

Google sorta unopen down nan Works With Nest programme backmost successful 2019 successful favour of Works With Google Assistant, but it fto existing connections slide. That doorway officially closes connected September 29th, 2023. Ruchi Desai, Group Product Manager astatine Google Nest, told The Verge, “All WWN connections will beryllium impacted: for illustration bequest Alexa skill, bequest Google Assistant integration, each bequest Nest integrations pinch 3P partners (IFTTT, Lutron, etc.), and individual developers who usage nan WWN level successful their solutions.”

Most bequest Works pinch Nest integrations person already been replaced pinch Google Assistant ones, but not each — location doesn’t look to beryllium a existent Alexa skill, and not each features of the IFTTT integration look to beryllium disposable successful nan replacement. Google says nan web-based book editor it teased successful October should adjacent immoderate of nan remaining gaps. It isn’t unrecorded yet — Google would only show maine “it’ll beryllium launching successful 2023” — truthful it remains to beryllium seen whether immoderate features will get mislaid successful translation.

A little messy home, eventually

Google antecedently committed to supporting Nest products for astatine slightest 5 years, and it did meet that standard. If you’ve been holding onto a Dropcam for much than a decade, it’s difficult to reason that you didn’t get your money’s worth, I guess. And the caller 1 is overmuch better. Though connected nan different hand, if nan hardware still works, why shouldn’t it keep working?

If I was a Nest Secure owner, though, I’d beryllium pissed! Nobody wants to bargain a caller information strategy ever if they don’t person to, and having to get a caller 1 from ADT feels for illustration brackish successful a wound, moreover if it is simply a twelvemonth off.

It’s awesome that nan Nest and Google Home ecosystems are yet almost merged. I’m judge nan headwinds were considerable! I americium looking guardant to nan caller Google Home app erstwhile it gets here. Now if only they’d do thing astir that Nest Hub Max interface...

Correction April 7, 2023, 11:53AM EST: Removed a statement that erroneously stated that Google had dropped support for nan Nest x Yale fastener and Nest Guard doorway sensor successful 2022. The Matter update for nan Nest Hub Max removed nan expertise to link those devices straight to nan Hub Max via Thread, but they are still supported done nan Nest Connect device, which Google offered for free to those impacted by nan update. We regret nan error.