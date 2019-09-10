Google Working on Another Game Streaming Service, Report Says - CNET

1 week ago
Google appears to beryllium internally testing a caller measurement for users to play online games, according to a study from The Wall Street Journal on Friday. 

The caller product, reportedly called Playables, will fto group play games connected their mobile devices aliases computers via YouTube. Games could beryllium played connected nan YouTube website aliases app. So far, Google doesn't look to person contiguous plans to motorboat this product.

"Gaming has agelong been a attraction astatine YouTube," Alex McQuiston, YouTube spokesperson, told CNET successful an emailed statement. "We're ever experimenting pinch caller features, but person thing to denote correct now."

The reported merchandise testing comes months aft Google unopen down its unreality gaming work Stadia, which launched successful 2019. According to Phil Harrison, Stadia vice president and wide manager, nan unreality gaming work didn't summation immoderate "traction" pinch subscribers arsenic nan institution expected. In September, Harrison said nan exertion powering Stadia could beryllium utilized successful different parts of Google specified arsenic YouTube, Google Play and augmented reality. 

Source Cnet

