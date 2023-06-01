GOP lawmaker praised for dropping ‘truth bomb’ on sex-change operations: ‘100% failure rate’

Republican congresswoman Harriet Hageman was praised by conservatives connected societal media for saying there's nary specified point arsenic a successful activity alteration cognition during a House Judiciary subcommittee proceeding connected "gender-affirming care" for children.

"There's a 100 percent nonaccomplishment complaint for activity alteration operations, isn't there?" nan Wyoming Republican said to Dr. Jennifer Bauwens during Thursday’s hearing. "Because it's not imaginable to alteration your sex."

"That’s right, you can’t alteration your sex," Bauwens responded.

During different portion of nan hearing, Hageman said, "There is only 2 sexes. Boys are boys, girls are girls. One cannot go nan other."

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., drew praise from conservatives for saying location is nary specified point arsenic a successful sex-change operation. ((Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images))

"Harriet Hageman dropping truth bombs," Citizen Free Press reacted connected Twitter.

Representative-elect Harriet Hageman, a Republican from Wyoming

"The existent Democrat statement is 1 of extremism and divisiveness – telling Americans to ‘follow nan science’ connected Covid, but denying nan indisputable subject that a man is simply a man, and a female is simply a woman," Rep. Hageman told Fox News Digital successful a statement.

"It is an indisputable truth that 100% of 'sex change' surgeries neglect for nan elemental logic that you cannot alteration your sex. It isn’t ‘care’ to promote children to mutilate their bodies, and conscionable arsenic lobotomies were a medically accepted believe successful nan 1940s and 50s which would beryllium viewed arsenic sadistic and barbaric today, history will render nan aforesaid verdict connected ‘gender affirming care’ that is being practiced connected children now."

In nan hearing, detransitoner Chloe Cole made a hopeless plea for Congress to enactment against gender treatments and surgeries. "My puerility was ruined," she testified connected her 19th birthday.

Chloe Cole testifies during nan House Judiciary Subcommittee connected nan Constitution and Limited Government holds a proceeding connected gender-affirming attraction for children.. (Jasper Colt-USA TODAY)

"What connection do I want to bring to American teenagers and their families? I didn't request to beryllium lied to. I needed compassion. I needed to beryllium loved. I request to beryllium getting therapy to thief maine activity done my issues. Not affirmed to my wishful thinking that by transforming into a boy, it would lick each my problems," Cole said successful her opening connection earlier nan House Judiciary subcommittee.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.