GOP lawmaker rips 'bad press' after reports say he cursed out teenage Senate pages

Freshman Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., tore into nan media connected Friday for "threatening [him] pinch bad press" aft reports that he called a group of student labor from nan U.S. Senate "jacka--es" and "little sh--s" for laying connected nan level of nan Capitol rotunda.

"The Capitol Rotunda served arsenic a section infirmary wherever countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men successful nan Civil War. I person agelong said our nation’s Capitol is simply a awesome of nan sacrifice our work men and women person made for this state and should ne'er beryllium treated for illustration a frat location communal room," Van Orden said successful a connection fixed to Fox News Digital.

"Threatening a congressman pinch bad property to excuse mediocre behaviour is simply a reminder of everything that’s incorrect pinch Washington. Luckily, bad property has ne'er bothered maine and if it’s nan value I salary to guidelines up for what’s right, past truthful beryllium it."

Van Orden was reportedly giving a precocious nighttime circuit to visitors erstwhile nan group came crossed Senate pages lying connected nan level of nan rotunda and taking pictures during their past week of nan program, according to Punchbowl News.

"Wake nan f--- up you small sh--s," he said according to a readout of nan brushwood obtained by The Hill. "What nan f--- are you each doing? Get nan f--- retired of here. You are defiling nan space."

"You jackasses, get out," Van Orden, a subject veteran, besides reportedly said.

Senate pages are precocious schoolhouse juniors, 16- and 17-year-olds who travel from crossed nan state to participate successful an acquisition and activity programme for Congress’ precocious chamber.

Van Orden later disputed a study that he and his unit had been having a statement earlier nan alleged incident. "How do you opportunity you person ne'er been to Wisconsin without saying you person ne'er been to Wisconsin? Those were constituents, you must beryllium a flat-lander," he tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Van Orden for nan alleged incident precocious connected Thursday night.

"I understand that precocious past nighttime a personnel of nan House mostly thought it due to curse astatine immoderate of these young people, these teenagers successful nan rotunda. I was shocked erstwhile I heard astir it, and I americium further shocked astatine his refusal to apologize to these young people," Schumer said. "I can't speak for nan House of Representatives, but I do not deliberation that 1 member's disrespect is shared by this body, by Leader McConnell and myself."

McConnell said a short while later, "I want to subordinate myself pinch nan remarks of nan mostly leader. Everybody connected this broadside of nan aisle feels precisely nan aforesaid way."

A spokesperson for Van Orden told Fox News Digital successful consequence to Schumer's comments, "Chuck Schumer should deliberation doubly earlier throwing stones successful solid houses."

The blimpish congressman’s friends besides laid into Schumer connected Twitter.

"Chuck Schumer is simply a lifelong governmental hack who ne'er resists an opportunity to insert himself successful beforehand of a camera. When will Schumer clasp his ain statement to nan aforesaid standard?" said National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Jack Pandol.

Asked astir nan incident connected Friday morning, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters nan business was apt a "misunderstanding." McCarthy said he discussed it pinch Schumer connected Thursday and would speak to Van Orden arsenic well.

