GOP leaders speak out following ambush of ex-Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines: 'Shameful behavior'

GOP leaders are calling for those progressive successful nan ambush of dressed up erstwhile NCAA Division 1 swimmer Riley Gaines to beryllium "held accountable," aft nan 12-time All American collegiate jock said she was physically attacked pursuing a speaking engagement astatine San Francisco State University connected Thursday night.

Gaines, a erstwhile swimmer astatine Kentucky University who has been an advocator for women’s authorities amid an ongoing statement surrounding transgender jock participation, posted a video to societal media showing a group of protesters surrounding her aft delivering a reside astatine a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute arena that took spot connected San Francisco State’s campus.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks during a rally connected Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, extracurricular nan NCAA Convention successful San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

She said successful a tweet that she was "ambushed and physically hit doubly by a man," and was yet escorted retired by rule enforcement.

Republican leaders person since condemned nan incident and called for those progressive to beryllium held accountable.

"San Francisco State University and rule enforcement must return contiguous action to clasp those who assaulted Riley accountable," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital Friday. "We will not let nan convulsive extremist near mob to soundlessness us."

"This is genuinely shameful behavior," Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., added connected Twitter. "Riley Gaines has done thing much than speak retired astir nan dangers of allowing biologic men to compete successful women's sports, and is met pinch violence. Unacceptable."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa besides backed Gaines successful a connection to Fox News Digital.

"I guidelines pinch Riley and her message: biologic men should not beryllium allowed to compete successful women’s sports," she said.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) talks to reporters pursuing nan play Senate Republican argumentation luncheon successful nan U.S. Capitol connected Feb. 14, 2023 successful Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Our female athletes merit fairness, safety, and nan expertise to triumph apical scholarships and titles. No magnitude of unit and harassment from nan extremist Left will extremity beardown women for illustration Riley from opinionated up for nan truth and what is right."

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., called retired nan "radical mob rule" and alternatively encouraged "civil debate" successful a connection to Fox News Digital.

"I guidelines pinch Riley Gaines. Women’s sports are nether onslaught by nan acold left, and Riley should beryllium applauded for defending nan authorities of girls and young women crossed America to compete reasonably and safely. Political unit has nary spot successful nan United States. Those responsible must beryllium held accountable. Our state should promote civilian statement and discourse, not tolerate extremist mob norm that seeks to soundlessness governmental opposition."

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, left, and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines respond aft finishing tied for 5th successful nan 200 Freestyle finals astatine nan NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships connected March 18, 2022 astatine nan McAuley Aquatic Center successful Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence besides said retired societal media, calling Thursday night's incident nan "latest onslaught connected Free Speech and Conservative Values connected a assemblage campus."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem besides reacted to nan now-viral video and commended Gaines for her "courage and committedness successful opinionated up for women."

Gaines’ husband, Louis Barker, told Fox News Digital that she was near barricaded successful a room for astir 3 hours and was deed "multiple times by a feline successful dress."

No arrests were made by rule enforcement pursuing nan alleged assault.

The University Police Department (UPD) astatine San Francisco State University issued nan pursuing connection to Fox Friday morning: "We are conducting an ongoing investigation into nan situation. There were nary arrests related to nan event. The disruption occurred aft nan conclusion of nan arena which made it basal for UPD officers to move nan arena speaker from nan room to a different, safe location."

The incident involving Gaines followed a Supreme Court’s determination to let a 12-year-old transgender woman successful West Virginia to proceed competing connected her mediate school’s girls sports teams while a suit complete a authorities prohibition continues.