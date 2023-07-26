Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt said Wednesday that nan White House has been turned “into a trap house” amid caller discoveries of cocaine and marijuana connected nan grounds.

Hunt criticized Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for nan increasing surge of forbidden immigrants and fentanyl coming done nan confederate separator during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing. Hunt drew comparisons betwixt nan separator and nan White House, which was investigated successful early July aft cocaine was recovered connected nan premises.

“I’m assuming that you are alert that cocaine was recovered by Secret Service successful nan White House a mates of weeks ago… according to Secret Service, marijuana was besides recovered successful nan White House doubly past twelvemonth – twice!” Hunt said to Mayorkas. “And we don’t cognize who brought nan narcotics into nan White House, which is nan astir unafraid building connected earth. And if we can’t unafraid nan White House, really could we unafraid nan border?”

“And without due leadership, I’m truthful fearful that we person turned our beloved White House into a trap house. And nan American nationalist deserves far, acold much than that, sir,” Hunt said.

WATCH:

Hunt besides took clip to knock Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to quell nan separator situation and forbidden migration arsenic nan “border czar,” a title fixed to her by President Biden successful 2021. Biden said astatine nan clip Harris was “the astir qualified personification to do nan job.”

“It’s been 855 days since Joe Biden named Kamala Harris nan separator czar. Has she solved nan guidelines origin of forbidden immigration, successful your opinion?” Hunt asked Mayorkas.

“Congressman, you person mischaracterized nan Vice President’s role,” Mayorkas responded.

“No, I person not mischaracterized it. That was nan occupation fixed to her by nan President of nan United States of America. How did I mischaracterize that?” said Hunt. “So she has not solved nan issue. I deliberation that’s really beautiful clear.”

Mayorkas is nether investigation for “dereliction of duty” by nan House Homeland Security Committee, and has articles of impeachment revenge against him by aggregate members of Congress. The House Republican Study Committee came retired successful favor of Mayorkas’s impeachment connected Tuesday.

All contented created by nan Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is disposable without complaint to immoderate morganatic news patient that tin supply a ample audience. All republished articles must see our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For immoderate questions astir our guidelines aliases partnering pinch us, please contact [email protected].