GOP Rep Slams Biden As ‘Devoid Of Reality’ After He Ignores Report Blaming Him For Afghanistan Withdrawal

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said Sunday connected CNN’s “State of nan Union” President Joe Biden is “devoid of reality” aft he grounded to judge partial work for nan Afghanistan withdrawal.

A State Department report concluded that some nan Biden and Trump administrations contributed to nan disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Investigators said nan State Department’s cognition “was hindered by nan truth that it was unclear who successful nan Department had nan lead.” The study recovered nan Biden administration grounded to mobilize and position nan basal unit to behaviour a soft evacuation, citing successful portion nan deficiency of knowledgeable elder activity and coordination.

When asked whether he takes accountability that mistakes were made “during nan withdrawal and before,” Biden said “no.”

“All nan grounds is coming back,” Biden told a reporter. “Do you retrieve what I said astir Afghanistan? I said al-Qaeda would not beryllium there. I said it wouldn’t beryllium there. I said we’d get thief from nan Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right. Thanks.”

Host Jake Tapper asked McCaul for his guidance to Biden’s comments. (RELATED: Former CIA Officer Rips Biden For Denying ‘Facts On The Ground’ About Admin Failure With Afghanistan Withdrawal)

“It is devoid of reality. Jake, it’s a small spot eerie. The president of nan United States would person truthful — beryllium truthful disillusioned astir what is happening connected nan crushed successful Afghanistan. The thought that al-Qaeda is gone — his ain caput of defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff— Milley has said al-Qaeda’s connected nan emergence successful Afghanistan. [Biden’s] saying they’re gone, he’s saying nan Taliban are helping us. What happened correct aft he withdrew? … You sewage Haqqani, nan Taliban, harboring Zawahiri of al-Qaeda, Bin Laden’s number 2 feline successful Afghanistan correct aft nan autumn and now he’s saying ‘I was right, nan Taliban is helping america and al-Qaeda is gone.’ I conscionable don’t really understand it. It’s a spot bizarre to maine that a president would beryllium truthful devoid of his ain overseas argumentation and he conscionable really wants to expanse Afghanistan nether nan rug,” McCaul said.

“That study was very damaging, recovered that we should not person abandoned Bagram wherever we person complete $7 cardinal of payer weapons near down that now, by nan way, nan Taliban are trading to our adversaries for illustration Iran and nan Palestinians against Israel. This is simply a immense overseas argumentation blunder.”