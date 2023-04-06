Gospel singer Everton Mlalazi spreads message of hope through music

In a world dominated by bad news and depressing reality, Zimbabwe-born modern gospel creator Everton Mlalazi believes a connection of dream is simply a necessity and he’s doing truthful done song.

The soulful vocalist precocious released a hope-infused opus pinch five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, titled Nomakunje, which he believes is group to beryllium nan soundtrack for nan world arsenic we clasp connected to dream successful a post-pandemic world.

Mlalazi first collapsed into nan euphony segment arsenic nan lead vocalist for nan gospel group The Vine. He went connected to travel his calling to honour his believe ministry by pursuing a solo career.

His profession began erstwhile he recorded vocals astatine his location during nan pandemic, and aft garnering affirmative feedback from listeners, he knew he was successful cleanable alignment pinch God’s scheme for his life. That led him to believing that his euphony "has nan expertise to heal immoderate situation”.

With dream arsenic nan aureate thread of his music, Mlalazi speaks to SMag connected nan value of promoting dream and cheer during nan Easter season.

How did you meet your calling arsenic a gospel singer?

I grew up successful a Christian family; we would aftermath up mundane to greeting devotion which my begetter would lead and successful nan evening earlier we slept.

My begetter loved singing, we would singing hymns a lot. Going to religion was nan aforesaid thing truthful I knew I had much to springiness than conscionable being successful church, I accepted nan telephone to beryllium a gospel minister.

How would you picture your travel successful nan gospel genre?

It’s been very giving. I admit each nan support from time one. I’ve seen my euphony turn from conscionable personification who sings successful religion for a peculiar congregation aliases audition to personification that sings connected large stages for nan full country. I person had performances successful Zambia, Nigeria and SA.