Government accused of 'inhabiting alternate reality' over school funding

The authorities has been accused of "inhabiting an alternate reality" aft it "re-announced" a £2bn backing promise to thief schools.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said nan other rate was not capable and comes aft a decade of cuts "that person near budgets teetering connected nan brink of disaster".

On Wednesday, nan DfE said schools would commencement to person caller money from May pursuing nan further £2.3bn finance first promised by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Autumn Statement.

Under nan plans, a emblematic superior schoolhouse will person astir £35,000 and a emblematic secondary schoolhouse £200,000.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said this would guarantee teachers person nan resources they need.

But Geoff Barton, General Secretary of nan ASCL, said: "The further money will not beryllium capable to screen accrued costs successful galore schools and it is inevitable that location will request to beryllium further cuts.

"The Department for Education (DfE) progressively seems arsenic though it is inhabiting an alternate reality, utterly divided from what is really happening successful nan strategy it is meant to oversee."

The authorities besides said it would relax nan norm which says master backing for falling pupil numbers should only beryllium for schools judged bully aliases outstanding astatine their past OFSTED inspection.

It comes aft a driblet successful nan number of applications for superior schoolhouse places successful London, pinch nan falling commencement complaint believed to beryllium nan main logic for diminution successful demand.

The ASCL, on pinch nan National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) union, said removing nan OFSTED standing request was invited but only a insignificant concession for nan challenges schools face.

Paul Whiteman, wide caput of NAHT, said: "The reforms astir backing for schools pinch falling numbers are welcome.

"But this remains a comparatively insignificant tweak that won't reside nan much basal backing challenges schools are presently facing."

He said nan rate injection was "simply a reannouncement of backing that has already been promised to nan sector".

"No 1 should beryllium fooled into reasoning that this is caller money. Even pinch this funding, location is clear grounds that schools will proceed to person make cuts successful nan look of quickly rising costs."

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) antecedently said nan £2bn backing promised successful nan autumn connection would let schoolhouse spending to return to astatine slightest 2010 levels successful real-terms.

The announcement coming comes arsenic unions are locked successful a bitter statement pinch nan authorities complete coach pay, with nan National Education Union (NEU) owed to onslaught tomorrow.

According to a study commissioned by acquisition kindness The Sutton Trust, half of schoolhouse leaders are having to trim backmost connected trips, while 2 successful 3 are cutting school assistants and astir 3 successful 4 (71%) opportunity their schoolhouse has had difficulties recruiting teachers this year.

I'm a coach - here's why I voted to spell connected strike

The findings, published connected Wednesday, besides recovered 41% of elder leaders said money from nan pupil premium - other backing to support nan astir disadvantaged youngsters - is being utilized to plug gaps elsewhere successful their school's budget.

The authorities said schools could take really to put nan other backing they will receive, but it is expected to chiefly support net uplifts for teachers and thief pinch accrued moving costs, schoolhouse trips and learning materials.

Among different changes to nan National Funding Formula (NFF) to beryllium introduced from 2024-25, councils will beryllium group expectations astir nan minimum backing they must supply to support schools seeing ample increases successful pupil numbers.

Schools pinch much than 1 tract will besides person backing connected a accordant nationalist ground to thief pinch other costs they look owed to nan request to copy services, specified arsenic caretaking crossed aggregate sites, nan DfE said.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "Teachers must proceed to person nan resources they need, and this other rate will make judge that they do.

"With schoolhouse backing group to beryllium astatine its highest ever level adjacent year, moreover accounting for inflation, parents everyplace tin beryllium assured schools are being supported to fto teachers get connected and do what they do champion - teach."