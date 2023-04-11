Grab Select Refurbished M1 MacBooks Starting at $680 - CNET

If you're looking for a premium laptop, Apple MacBooks are difficult to beat, but uncovering good deals connected Apple products isn't easy. Apple seldom offers discounts connected its products directly. However, if you don't mind buying a refurbished model, Woot has select M1 MacBooks disposable that tin prevention you immoderate cash. While they've ne'er been sold to an extremity user, these items do person immoderate cosmetic blemishes -- but if you tin unrecorded pinch that, this is simply a awesome clip to put successful a MacBook for little than you'd salary for a marque caller model. This connection is disposable now done April 18, while supplies last.

If you're looking to maximize your surface size and want a powerhouse that tin grip beautiful overmuch immoderate you propulsion astatine it, nan 2021 MacBook Pro is simply a coagulated option. It has a 16.2-inch surface and an Apple M1 Pro chip. It's disposable pinch either 512GB of SSD retention for $1,600 aliases 1TB of SSD retention for $1,850. Both models travel pinch 16GB of RAM, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD paper reader, a headphone jack and a 1080p webcam. And if you want to upgrade to a 2021 MacBook Pro exemplary sporting an M1 Max chip, there's 1 pinch 1TB of SSD retention and 32GB of RAM disposable for $2,450.

For thing a small much portable, you tin drawback nan somewhat smaller 14.2-inch 2021 MacBook Pro. It's conscionable $1,390 correct now, which whitethorn fresh much easy into immoderate budgets -- but it comes pinch an M1 Pro chip, 512GB of SSD retention and 16GB of RAM, which is plentifulness of powerfulness for nan mean user.

And if you're successful hunt of nan lowest price, cheque retired nan 2020 MacBook Air. Equipped pinch an M1 spot and a 13.3-inch screen, it's a bully action for those who are often connected nan go. It offers 256GB of SSD retention and 8GB of RAM, and you tin snag 1 successful Space Gray for conscionable $680. And pinch cloud storage options disposable if you determine you request further space, this is simply a awesome woody for anyone looking for a basal MacBook.

According to Woot, refurbished items are ensured to beryllium successful afloat moving information -- and each MacBook successful this waste is covered by a 90-day Woot constricted warranty, conscionable successful case. And if you want to publication much astir nan differences successful nan various M1 chips disposable earlier you buy, beryllium judge to cheque retired our Apple Mac Chips breakdown wherever we comparison different models. Be judge to cheque retired nan entire waste selection of Apple MacBooks astatine Woot to find nan correct fresh for your needs.